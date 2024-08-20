S'porean driver, 37, charged for taking photos & videos of immigration officer at Woodlands Checkpoint & uploading them online

A Singaporean man, Wong Jeo Wah, 37, was charged on Aug. 17 with one count under the Infrastructure Protection Act 2017, after he allegedly posted a series of photos and videos online, detailing his dissatisfaction with an immigration officer at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The act states that it is an offence to take recordings within the checkpoint premises, which is a protected area, without consent from the authorities.

Uploaded onto Complaint Singapore

Wong uploaded photos and videos of the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer to Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Aug. 13.

His recordings were taken on Aug. 12.

The post, which is no longer accessible, included the accused's name, and alleged that the officer at the counter was rude, along with other negative remarks.

ICA's response

In a Facebook post on Aug. 15, ICA said the officer had instructed Wong to remove the right passenger window sunshade during departure immigration clearance.

Wong then made "uncalled for remarks" during the instruction.

He also took photographs and videos when the officer reported the incident to his supervisor.

"The driver was referred to the Duty Office, and administered with a stern warning after admitting to taking photographs and videos within the checkpoint premises and agreeing to delete them," ICA said.

However, the photos were then uploaded online.

The ICA has since referred the case to the police.

"ICA officers at the checkpoints carry out their duties to safeguard Singapore’s borders," the agency said, reminding travellers to be compliant with instructions and protocol.

"It is also an offence to take photographs or videos within the checkpoint premises, which is a Protected Area, without consent from the authorities. ICA will not hesitate to take stern action against those who commit such offences," ICA added.

According to the Infrastructure Protection Act 2017, anyone found guilty of taking photos or videos in a protected area can face a fine of up to S$20,000, be jailed for up to two years or both.

Top photo via Google Maps