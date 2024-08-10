Back

Man, 55, found dead in car at North Bridge Road after being reported missing the day before

RIP.

Ilyda Chua | August 10, 2024, 07:32 PM

A 55-year-old man was discovered dead in a car on Aug. 10.

The man was reported missing the day before at around 4pm, according to the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

He was subsequently found unconscious in a car at 861 North Bridge Road, near North Bridge Road Market and Food Centre.

Photo from Vincent Lee/Facebook

Upon the arrival of paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), he was pronounced dead at scene.

In response to Mothership's queries, SCDF confirmed that they received a call for assistance at around 1:30pm.

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected, the police said.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Vincent Lee/PROFESSIONAL PHV DRIVERS SINGAPORE:Grab, Gojek,Tada n Ryde on Facebook

