Man, 55, found dead in car at North Bridge Road after being reported missing the day before

A 55-year-old man was discovered dead in a car on Aug. 10.

The man was reported missing the day before at around 4pm, according to the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

He was subsequently found unconscious in a car at 861 North Bridge Road, near North Bridge Road Market and Food Centre.

Upon the arrival of paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), he was pronounced dead at scene.

In response to Mothership's queries, SCDF confirmed that they received a call for assistance at around 1:30pm.

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected, the police said.

Investigations are ongoing.

