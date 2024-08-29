Back

Car enters Seletar Country Club swimming pool: Driver, 62, arrested for drink driving

Carpooling... again.

Ruth Chai | August 29, 2024, 05:02 PM

A 62-year-old driver was arrested for drink driving after he allegedly drove into a swimming pool at Seletar Country Club on Aug. 27.

Clips of the incident were circulated on social media.

In the video, a black car could be seen semi-submerged in a body of water, with its front two tyres in the water and the car tilting downwards.

The car's right rear wheel was lifted off the ground.

Photo via SG Chill Corner/Telegram

Photo via SG Chill Corner/Telegram

Photo via SG Chill Corner/Telegram

The video also showed the car's interior, along with the driver's belongings.

Designer bags and shoes could be seen in the back seat.

Photo via SG Chill Corner/Telegram

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car at 101 Seletar Club Road.

A 62-year-old male driver suffered minor injuries but refused conveyance to the hospital.

He was subsequently arrested for drink driving, the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Mothership has also contacted Seletar Country Club for comment.

Not the first time someone has car-pooled

In 2023, a driver was arrested and charged with one count of committing a rash act when he drove into the swimming pool of The Hillside condominium.

Top photo via SG Chill Corner/Telegram

