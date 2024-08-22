Back

Donald Trump campaign uses Beyoncé's 'Freedom' song without permission, gets cease-&-desist from artiste

Not everybody has the freedom to use the song.

Julia Yee | August 22, 2024, 10:55 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Donald Trump stepped on Beyoncé's toes after his campaign posted a clip of her song "Freedom" onto social media.

The track was played in a 13-second video of the U.S. presidential candidate disembarking a plane in Michigan, which was posted onto X (formerly Twitter).

As reported by Rolling Stone, the singer threatened to send a cease-and-desist to the Trump campaign, as he did not receive permission to use the track.

Video taken down

The video was posted on Aug. 20 (U.S. time) via the Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung's account.

Despite Beyoncé's label issuing a cease-and-desist, the video remained on the account up till Aug. 21 (U.S. time).

Based on a check on Aug. 22, the video appears to have been taken down.

Image via X

This isn't the first time Trump has gotten into trouble for using an artiste's track without permission.

He has been at the target of public statements and cease-and-desist letters from other singers like Céline Dion, Neil Young, and The Rolling Stones, for using their music at his campaign rallies.

First used by political rival

Trump's political rival, Kamala Harris, has been using "Freedom" as well — but with Beyoncé's permission, reported Rolling Stone.

The song played at her first public appearance after securing Biden’s endorsement, when she walked out onto the podium.

Her campaign dropped an official launch video featuring the song soon after.

On Aug. 19 (U.S time), just a day before Trump's video was posted, the Harris-Walz campaign debuted a new ad with "Freedom" as its soundtrack.

In the ad, actor Jeffrey Wright narrated:

"What kind of America do we want? One where we’re divided, angry, depressed? C’mon! We’re Americans! Fascism? We conquered it. The moon? Landed on it. The future? Building it. Freedom? Nobody loves it more."

Top images via @beyonce and @realdonaldtrump/Instagram

Elon Musk tweets clip of Lee Hsien Loong's take on 'wokeness', captions it 'Wisdom'

Not the first time SM Lee has been praised for his take on woke culture.

August 22, 2024, 08:44 AM

Bear opens front door of hotel in China to look for food at front desk where owner sleeps

No one was injured by the bear, said the hotel owner.

August 22, 2024, 02:59 AM

Ex-NTU researcher, 34, fined for stalking PhD student by sending 116 emails in 7 weeks

She did so even though the victim had already obtained a protection order against her.

August 22, 2024, 01:38 AM

2 taken to hospital after fire in River Valley apartment, unattended cooking the likely cause

Smoke from the fire triggered a fire alarm in the opposite building.

August 21, 2024, 11:55 PM

Man, 40, to be charged over death of man, 67, after Geylang fight

If found guilty, he may be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years' jail and a fine or caning.

August 21, 2024, 09:47 PM

Upcoming Islamic college is 'major milestone' for religious education in S'pore: Mufti

He also thanked Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and the Singapore government for their support.

August 21, 2024, 08:45 PM

Kallang's new 18,000-seater indoor arena will host more concerts & sports events

It will have a multi-purpose design to accommodate and strengthen Singapore’s position as an attractive destination for sports, entertainment and lifestyle events.

August 21, 2024, 08:43 PM

S'pore to support retired athletes returning to studies after sports careers: Edwin Tong

He spoke about supporting athletes before and after they achieve their dreams.

August 21, 2024, 08:33 PM

Rabbit rescued from corridor of Bukit Timah condo allegedly after months in poop-filled cage

AVS is investigating the matter.

August 21, 2024, 06:45 PM

US singer Madison Beer visits Queensway Shopping Centre, staff only realise later

Spotted at Queensway Shopping Centre, bag in hand: Madison Beer.

August 21, 2024, 06:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.