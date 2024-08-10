Domino's Pizza customers wait hours for delivery orders, left hungry on National Day

While many Singaporeans were enjoying the National Day celebrations on Aug. 9, some Domino's Pizza Singapore customers were not in such a festive mood after their dinner orders got delayed.

A flood of disgruntled users subsequently took to the brand's social media pages to complain about the supposed delays and poor service they experienced on the nation's 59th birthday.

Supposed delays of up to five hours

On Domino's Pizza Singapore's Facebook page, users complained in the comments about delays of up to five hours for their delivery orders.

Some wrote that their families or children were "starving" as a result of the delay, with others saying they were forced to make other dinner arrangements.

A few raised issues with deliveries that were marked as completed on the app, but never came.

One user claimed that she ordered two extra large and two large pizzas, and only received the two extra large pizzas.

She also complained that the ingredients on the dough was sparse.

Domino's responded to some comments with a standard reply:

"Thank you for reaching out to us. We deeply value your feedback and are diligently reviewing your concerns. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation."

Customers' questions in the comments about whether they would get refunds were also unanswered.

Customers flocked to physical store

Other users flocked to the Google pages of various Domino's Pizza Singapore stores to leave their two cents on their experience.

One user left a one-star review for the Choa Chu Kang outlet, claiming that her 7pm National Day order was only made ready at 10:45am on Aug. 10.

Another wrote that he went down personally to the Rivervale outlet to collect his 6:30pm order after two hours of waiting, only to see other angry customers doing the same.

These concerns were echoed in a TikTok video by user @hiimsimran.

Calling it "the worst experience", she shared that her 6:30pm order on Aug. 9 was delayed for more than two-and-a-half hours.

She called the Domino's outlet "20 times but no one picked up".

She added that when she visited the outlet to collect her order, "their systems were down" and her order "was not in the oven yet".

"Why wouldn't you at least update your customers over the phone or on the app?" she addressed the brand in her video.

Mothership has reached out to Domino's Pizza Singapore for comment.

Not the first time

Similar complaints were made by Domino's Pizza Singapore customers on National Day last year.

One customer even attached a picture of instant noodles boiling in a pot in reply to a Domino's Pizza Singapore Facebook post.

"Enjoying my pizza tonight. Three hours late now," the user wrote.

Top image from Google / comments from Domino's Singapore Facebook.