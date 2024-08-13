Back

Foreign domestic worker in S'pore fired after getting caught on camera rocking boy, 1, vigorously

The baby almost fell out of the cradle several times.

Khine Zin Htet | August 13, 2024, 02:36 PM

A woman in Singapore, taking a break from work, decided to take a look at the closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance camera of her home to check on her children.

What she saw shocked her immediately.

Her foreign domestic worker was seen shaking her one-year-old baby's rocker so hard that it nearly threw him out of the contraption.

She promptly dismissed the worker and contacted the police that same day, she told Shin Min Daily News.

What happened

At around 4pm on Jul. 20, the mother, 31, reviewed the footage and saw her one-year-old son in the rocking chair for toddlers, while the worker rocked it vigorously.

She immediately informed her husband, who was in the shower at the time.

Upon confronting the worker, she claimed she was trying to coax the baby to sleep.

Finding this explanation unacceptable, the couple called the police and sent the domestic worker back to her agency.

The worker reportedly sent an apology text afterwards.

Shin Min reported that the CCTV footage showed the baby appearing to fall from the cradle several times.

Parents shocked

The woman has a six-year-old daughter and three sons aged seven, five, and one.

Since both she and her husband needed to work, they hired the domestic worker earlier this year to help care for their children.

"Her job is to take care of four children. Her profile said she likes children and she has a child herself, so we hired her," the woman said.

She noted that the worker was usually very quiet, but performed her duties well, making the incident even more shocking.

The mother also explained that she went public with her case, by putting up a video of the incident online, as she was not sure if her reaction of ending her domestic worker's employment was disproportionate.

The footage of the incident ended up eliciting numerous messages from others who viewed it, and who informed her that the domestic worker's actions were inappropriate and potentially dangerous.

Top photo from Shin Min Daily News

