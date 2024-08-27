Domestic worker, 25, charged over beating pet poodle & hanging it at Sengkang condo balcony

Warning: This article contains depictions of animal cruelty that some readers may find distressing. Reader discretion is advised.

A 25-year-old domestic worker caught on camera beating a pet poodle and hanging it on a balcony has been charged with animal cruelty.

The poodle named "Boyboy" died soon after the abuse, which allegedly happened in a Fernvale condominium on Jan. 22, 2024.

Beat and hanged employer's dog

On Aug. 27, the domestic worker was hauled to court.

Charge sheets state that she allegedly grabbed the poodle by its neck, pinned it to the ground, and hit its head thrice with her hand.

She is also accused of hitting its head with a makeshift stick made from rolled papers, and placing her leg on top of the dog while trying to bandage it, causing it unnecessary pain and suffering.

She then allegedly hit the dog on the head twice with the makeshift stick.

Charge sheets also allege that she hanged the poodle by its harness on a balcony railing to "sun" it.

Could face jail and fine

CNA reported that the domestic worker appeared in court via video link without a lawyer.

She said she would be pleading guilty to three of the four charges under the Animals and Birds Act levied against her.

Addressing the court via an interpreter, she said she would contest the charge against her hanging the dog, as she claimed it was something her employer had asked her to do.

If convicted as a first-time offender for animal abuse, she may be jailed for up to 18 months, or fined up to S$15,000, or both.

The case will be heard at a later date.

Background

The dog's owner, Jason, previously told Mothership that he returned home from work on Jan. 22 to find that his dog had died.

His domestic worker had been working for him for three to four weeks.

Feeling that "something was not right", Jason reviewed footage from a CCTV installed in his apartment, which brought to light what his domestic worker had done.

Top images via Derrick Tan/Facebook