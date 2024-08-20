S'pore Disney cruise ship will have Marvel stage show featuring Deadpool, bars, eateries & more

As we get closer to the sailing date in 2025, Disney Cruise Line continues to unveil new details regarding the Disney Cruise ship (named Disney Adventure) that will sail from Singapore in 2025.

Disney Imagination Garden, the central hub of Disney Adventure, will be an immersive valley inspired by 100 years of Disney adventures.

It will feature colourful landscapes styled like paper cutouts that transport guests into the pages of well-loved Disney stories alongside characters from Disney, Pixar, and Marvel.

The open-air garden will be set against a three-deck-tall storybook castle art piece, the first of its kind onboard a Disney Cruise Line ship.

The space will also include a theatrical stage, two quick-service eateries, a bar, and a selection of garden-view staterooms.

Drawing from favourites

The stage, dubbed the Garden Stage, will feature the show "Avengers Assemble!". It will see Marvel's Deadpool make his Disney Cruise Line debut.

The show will also feature a battle of Marvel Superheroes and Villains, including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Loki and more.

The two quick-service eateries will be inspired by the animated worlds of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "The Jungle Book" and "Moana".

Mowgli's Eatery, inspired by "The Jungle Book," will serve Indian cuisine, including vegetarian and regional dishes with a Disney twist.

Gramma Tala's Kitchen, with décor inspired by the Pacific Islands and "Moana," will offer a menu showcasing flavours from the Pacific and Asia.

6,700 estimated passenger capacity

Disney Adventure will sail on three and four-night voyages with only days at sea from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre for at least five years, beginning in 2025.

It will have an estimated passenger capacity of 6,700 and around 2,500 crew members.

The cruise offers dedicated spaces and clubs for kids, tweens, and teens, as well as premium dining, lounge, and spa experiences for adults.

Disney Imagination Garden is one of seven uniquely themed areas in Disney Adventure.

Other areas include Disney Discovery Reef, San Fransokyo Street, Wayfinder Bay, Town Square, Marvel Landing and Toy Story Place.

More details about the other themed areas will be released later.

Related stories

Top photos via Disney Cruise Line