Mountbatten MP Lim Biow Chuan appeals for cyclists using Tanjong Rhu bridge to dismount, be considerate

Mountbatten Single Member Constituency MP Lim Biow Chuan has taken to social media to appeal to cyclists using the Tanjong Rhu suspension bridge to be considerate and to dismount before crossing.

Hy-bridge theory

Posting on social media, he reminded readers that the bridge was a pedestrian bridge, and therefore cyclists were not allowed to cycle across it.

At his request, LTA has installed reminders at the entryway to the bridge telling users to dismount their vehicles or devices and instead push them across, Lim said.

Lim's post shared a picture with two new yellow warning signs painted on the ground, describing the bridge as too narrow, likely meaning it was too narrow for both cyclists and pedestrians to use at the same time.

The post also shows similar blue signage posted on the bridge's right hand side, reminding cyclists to do the same.

The bridge spans the Geylang River, and helps residents of Tanjong Rhu to quickly reach the Singapore Sports Hub area.

Residents would otherwise need to take a lengthy detour via Stadium Way.

The bridge is about 130 meters long, but only four meters wide, and many commenters on Lim's post shared their concerns about sharing the bridge with cyclists who had not dismounted.

I'm a sign, not a cop

Many commenters agreed with the danger posed by the errant cyclists, but questioned whether the additional passive warnings would be effective, asking for more physical enforcement, such as deploying auxiliary police to the area, and fining offenders.

Several also spoke about their encounters with such cyclists, saying that they would "whizz past", or when pedestrians stopped and told cyclists to dismount, they would be scolded.

One eagle eyed commenter saw that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's National Day Rally speech specifically noted the Tanjong Rhu area and plans for its expanded use.

The commenter provided a graphic that showed the suspension bridge replaced with a wider bridge, and lanes that appeared to be bike lanes.

They welcomed the increased utility of such an expanded bridge, but said that the existing one added character to the area, and was a "unique icon", allowing with the nearby lookout tower.

They hope that both landmarks could be preserved through the changes that would occur in the area.

Top image via Lim Biow Chuan/Facebook