Back

Dian Xiao Er at Parkway Parade offering 22% off total bill as long as diner's birthdate includes a '2'

Almost one-quarter off the total bill.

Belmont Lay | August 12, 2024, 05:27 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Dian Xiao Er is opening its 17th outlet at Parkway Parade in August 2024.

To mark the new opening, the chain restaurant is offering a special treat on Aug. 22 and 23 at its outlet in Marine Parade.

Customers whose birthday includes the number "2" can enjoy 22 per cent off the entire bill.

Whether they are born in 1992, 1920, in February or December, on the second day of the month or from 20th to 29th, they are entitled to the discount.

Dian Xiao Er, located at the second floor of Parkway Parade, is famous for its iconic herbal roasted duck.

Top photos via Dian Xiao Er & Google Maps

DPR Ian coming to ION Orchard for NARS event on Aug. 14

We're going to go insane.

August 12, 2024, 05:05 PM

Jackson Wang's streetwear label Team Wang does pop-up in Bangkok till Aug. 31, 2024

Cool.

August 12, 2024, 04:26 PM

foodpanda giving all 53,000 households in Yew Tee unlimited free deliveries for 1 month

Changing perceptions of Yew Tee one delivery at a time.

August 12, 2024, 04:20 PM

Bid for Marine Parade hawker centre stall rental hits S$10,158 per month, new record in S'pore

$$$.

August 12, 2024, 03:14 PM

M'sia police spots drone believed to be smuggling 122g of heroin into Perak jail

There have been seven cases of drone smuggling of drugs into Malaysia prisons in 2024.

August 12, 2024, 02:12 PM

Bukit Panjang resident does Aug. 9 BBQ along HDB corridor, neighbour calls police

The smell of the grill was too strong, apparently.

August 12, 2024, 01:52 PM

Smoke from SIA Boeing 787-10 plane in Japan caused by technical issue with brakes upon landing: SIA

The technical issue has been resolved by SIA’s ground engineering team.

August 12, 2024, 01:26 PM

5 men arrested for allegedly evading over S$870,000 by hiding cigarettes with glass blocks

4,480 cartons and 35,838 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found.

August 12, 2024, 12:38 PM

Helicopter crashes into roof of Australia hotel, pilot killed

Scary.

August 12, 2024, 11:34 AM

White smoke seen coming from SIA plane landing at Narita airport: Japan media

No injuries were reported from the incident.

August 12, 2024, 11:13 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.