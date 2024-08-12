Dian Xiao Er at Parkway Parade offering 22% off total bill as long as diner's birthdate includes a '2'

Dian Xiao Er is opening its 17th outlet at Parkway Parade in August 2024.

To mark the new opening, the chain restaurant is offering a special treat on Aug. 22 and 23 at its outlet in Marine Parade.

Customers whose birthday includes the number "2" can enjoy 22 per cent off the entire bill.

Whether they are born in 1992, 1920, in February or December, on the second day of the month or from 20th to 29th, they are entitled to the discount.

Dian Xiao Er, located at the second floor of Parkway Parade, is famous for its iconic herbal roasted duck.

Top photos via Dian Xiao Er & Google Maps