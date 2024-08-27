Minimart at Dhoby Ghaut caught selling vapes, gets tobacco licence revoked

A minimart in Dhoby Ghaut had its tobacco retail licence revoked for the illegal possession and sale of e-vaporisers, also known as vapes, according to an Aug. 27 Health Sciences Authority (HSA) release.

The raid

HSA raided Real Mate Mini-Mart at Selegie Road in Dhoby Ghaut on Aug. 15 and found illegal vapes in the premises.

It was licensed as a tobacco retail outlet, and its owner was a 34-year-old man.

HSA also caught a 24-year-old female cashier selling vapes and another 17-year-old female cashier in possession of one.

In addition, HSA officers found some duty-unpaid cigarettes, which were referred to Singapore Customs.

Owner had more vapes at Geylang mobile shop

HSA also found more vapes at a mobile shop at Geylang owned by the same man, and at his home in Tampines, as part of further investigations.

Over 120 e-vaporisers and components were seized from the three locations, HSA said.

The minimart owner and the two cashiers are assisting in investigations.

Tobacco licence revoked

HSA said it has revoked the tobacco retail licence of Real Mate Mini-Mart while investigations are ongoing.

"HSA takes a serious view of such offences and will not hesitate to take strong enforcement actions against tobacco retailers and sellers of illegal e-vaporisers who flout the law," the release stated.

HSA previously disclosed that more than 2,200 individuals were caught for possession or use of vapes from Jan. 1 to Mar. 31, 2024

They were caught at borders and during intensified patrols at public areas like the central business district, entertainment outlets and shopping centres.

Authorities also seized more than S$6 million of vapes and components from Woodlands and Guillemard in July.

Penalties

It is an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale e-vaporisers and their components, said HSA in the release.

Any person convicted of such an offence is liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both for the first offence.

For the second or subsequent offence, and a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both.

The purchase, use, and possession of e-vaporisers is also prohibited and carries a maximum fine of S$2,000.

Those who may have information on the illegal import, distribution, sale or offer for sale of e-vaporisers can contact HSA’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684 2036 or 6684 2037 between 9am to 5:30pm on Monday to Friday.

Top image from HSA