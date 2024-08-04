Man, 56, found dead at Blk 297 Compassvale Street

A 56-year-old man was found lying motionless at Block 297 Compassvale Street at about 3:30pm on Aug. 3.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.
Photo showed a blue tent and officers nearby
A photo posted in the "sgfollowsall" Telegram group showed white tape surrounding the vicinity of a car park exit and entrance.
Three police officers are shown standing near a dark blue tent.
A police car is also seen parked nearby.
Police investigations are ongoing
The police told Mothership that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 297 Compassvale Street.
Based on preliminary investigations, they do not suspect foul play.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Top image via sgfollowsall Telegram.
