Man, 56, found dead at Blk 297 Compassvale Street

A 56-year-old man was found lying motionless at Block 297 Compassvale Street at about 3:30pm on Aug. 3.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Photo showed a blue tent and officers nearby

A photo posted in the "sgfollowsall" Telegram group showed white tape surrounding the vicinity of a car park exit and entrance.

Three police officers are shown standing near a dark blue tent.

A police car is also seen parked nearby.

Police investigations are ongoing

The police told Mothership that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 297 Compassvale Street.

Based on preliminary investigations, they do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via sgfollowsall Telegram.