CEO David Yong offered $1 million bail, handed 4th charge for falsifying accounts

Singaporean businessman and lawyer David Yong was handed another charge for falsifying accounts on Aug. 15, bringing the total charges he is facing to four.

Yong, who is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Evergreen Group Holdings, was accused of instigating another person to falsify a number of line items in Evergreen Assets Management's financial statement for the financial year ended Mar. 31, 2022.

As a result, the company reported a profit before tax of around S$8 million, reported The Straits Times.

Evergreen Assets Management, now known as Evergreen GH, is a company under Evergreen Group Holdings.

Yong was arrested by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Aug. 1 and charged two days later for abetting his employee to falsify a company tax invoice around Dec. 16, 2021.

He was handed two more charges for falsifying accounts on Aug. 8, in which he was accused of abetting the same employee to falsify papers belonging to Evergreen GH, which were dated May 13, 2021, and Oct. 22, 2021, respectively.

Granted S$1 million bail

Yong, who is currently in remand at the Central Police Division, was also offered bail of S$1 million on Aug. 15, according to ST.

His bail conditions include surrendering any travel documents he possesses, wearing an electronic tag, abiding by a curfew of between 10pm and 6am, and reporting to an investigation officer handling the case every Monday at 10:30am.

Previously, Yong was denied bail on Aug. 8 after the prosecution highlighted that SPF's Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) had found that Yong possessed a Cambodian identity card and passport belonging to Duong Dara, but which bore the same photograph and birth date as Yong.

As the whereabouts of these documents are currently unknown and Yong had not provided them, the prosecution argued that Yong posed "a real flight risk notwithstanding his roots in Singapore".

In response, Yong's lawyer stated that Yong had renounced his Cambodian citizenship in June 2024 and was willing to abide by all the conditions for the bail to be granted.

Yong will appear in court on Sep. 27 for his pre-trial conference.

For each count of falsifying accounts, Yong could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.

Not making an appearance at Waterbomb Singapore

While Yong has been granted bail, it appears that he would not make an appearance at the Waterbomb Singapore festival, which is co-organised by Evergreen Group Holdings.

Earlier in August, Waterbomb Singapore's Instagram published a timetable indicating that Yong would be making an appearance at the event at around 5:30pm on Aug. 24.

His name was later replaced in an updated timetable posted by Waterbomb Singapore on Aug. 11.

