S'porean man, 54, cycled nude on Lazarus Island & flashed female students at NUS, NTU

A Singaporean man was seen cycling nude at Lazarus Island last November.

After being videoed in the act by female campers there, Leong Weng Wai, 54, approached them to ask for clothes, claiming his had been "washed away" into the sea.

Cycled nude on Lazarus Island

Court documents indicated that this happened on Nov. 14, 2023, the day the two campers arrived on Lazarus Island.

That evening, they saw Leong cycling in their vicinity, completely nude.

When Leong noticed them, he quickly got down from his bicycle.

Leaving it on the pathway, he walked over to the nearby trees and bushes to hide.

However, as the campers continued their trek, Leong, still nude, cycled past them from behind.

They used their mobile phones to record photos and videos of him in the act.

Leong then stopped in front of them to ask for some clothing, claiming his clothes had been “washed away” into the sea, but the campers declined and left.

The next morning, they saw Leong cycling, this time fully clothed.

But on two other occasions that day, he was seen cycling with his buttocks exposed.

He did not speak with them again.

Investigations revealed that Leong left Lazarus Island on the evening of Nov. 14 and returned via boat the next day.

About a week later, on Nov. 23, 2023, the campers told police about a naked man on Lazarus Island.

Exposed himself to female students at NUS handicap toilets

Complaints were also lodged against Leong for exposing himself to female students at the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in May 2023.

Investigations found that on May. 18, 2023, Leong went to a handicapped toilet located at the first level of NUS's Stephen Riady Centre at about 10pm.

He later called out to a female student to assist him.

She saw Leong lying down with his head protruding from the toilet door, and asked her friend for help.

As the women approached him, they discovered that his pants were pulled down, and his private parts were exposed.

Leong told them that he had injured his elbow and knee areas and they helped him up.

At their repeated urging, he pulled up his pants and they escorted him to a nearby bus stop.

On May 23, 2023, police received a report that a man had exposed his private parts on two occasions to female students, in handicapped toilets located at NUS.

Flashed two students in one night at NTU

On May 23, 2023, Leong was also involved in two similar incidents at NTU.

That night, a female student saw him lying down and leaning against a wall, near a handicapped toilet at Block 61, Nanyang Drive in NTU, with his pants pulled down to his ankles.

Leong reached out both of his hands, asking the student to help him get up, and she did.

But when Leong stood up, his private parts were exposed to her and he asked her to help pull up his pants.

The student refused, as she saw that Leong was able to gesture with his hands, and asked him to "stop leaning towards her".

At around 9:25pm, she called the "999" hotline, saying, “Saw a guy without his pants. Showed his private parts to me and my friend. He is wearing green colour shirt. About 30 to 40 years old.”

Investigations revealed that Leong had also exposed himself to another female student at NTU earlier that night.

Pleaded guilty to being nude in public

On Aug. 28, Leong pleaded guilty to three counts of appearing nude in a public place, CNA reported.

Another two charges for appearing nude at NUS's University Town will be taken into consideration for sentencing.

The judge called for a report to assess Leong's suitability for a mandatory treatment order.

His sentencing has been adjourned to September.

