Footpaths next to cycling lanes meant for pedestrians only, enforcement from Jul. 2025

Stay in your lane.

Julia Yee | August 15, 2024, 09:43 AM

Come Jul. 1, 2025, bicycles and non-motorised personal mobility devices (PMDs) will be banned from pedestrian-only paths.

As of now, over 200km of the cycling paths are built adjacent to footpaths.

With over 600km of cycling paths and connectors, Singapore is targeting to build 1,300km of cycling paths by 2030.

The new rule, announced by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Aug. 14, 2024, aims to improve the safety of pedestrians, in light of more cycling paths being built.

Pedestrian-only paths

Pedestrian-only paths will be identifiable by a logo and "pedestrians only" wording imprinted on them.

They should enhance the safety of people walking along them, especially seniors and young children.

Image via LTA

LTA urges pedestrians to stick to this lane for their safety.

However, pedestrians will not be penalised for straying onto cycling paths.

As reported by The Straits Times, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat noted that the number of active mobility accidents has been falling since 2019.

There were 76 incidents in 2023, as opposed to 303 cases in 2019.

Chee said this new measure is not in response to paths becoming more dangerous, but because there are more cycling lanes situated next to footpaths now.

Who is allowed on the paths?

Once the new rule kicks in, only personal mobility aids, such as mobility scooters and electric wheelchairs, will be allowed on pedestrian-only paths.

Bicycles, power-assisted bicycles, motorised and non-motorised PMDs like kick-scooters will be forbidden, and should only keep to cycling paths.

To allow cyclists and non-motorised PMD users to adjust to this requirement, LTA will give a grace period for the transition before enforcement action starts from Jul. 1, 2025.

First-time offenders could face a fine of up to S$2,000, jail for up to three months, or both.

