Public can view Tesla Cybertruck at Millenia Walk

Shiny.

Belmont Lay | August 13, 2024, 12:25 PM

Tesla Singapore is showcasing its Cybertruck at Millenia Walk.

The electric vehicle maker said the all-electric pickup display is part of Tesla Singapore's public education drive.

All those who visit the showcase will be offered a comprehensive experience about the history of Tesla in Singapore and the local Supercharging network, as well as to see the Cybertruck in person.

Test drives of the available Tesla models, including the Model 3 and Model Y, will be offered at Millenia Walk.

Invited attendees of private viewings will also be offered a presentation by the Tesla team, which will be from Aug. 13 to 21.

The rest of the public can view the Cybertruck from Aug. 22 to Sep. 1.

Those keen on attending the private viewings can register their interest here.

The Tesla Cybertruck was first officially unveiled in 2019.

The first batch of it was delivered in November 2023.

Top photo via Tesla Singapore Instagram

