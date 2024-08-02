Back

Large crowds expected around MBS on Aug. 3 for NDP 2024 preview, trains may bypass certain MRT stations

The timing of the road closures vary depending on location.

Amber Tay | August 02, 2024, 11:22 AM

Events

Large crowds are expected around Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on Aug. 3, as the National Day Parade (NDP) 2024 Preview 2 will be held at the Padang that day.

Police officers and auxiliary police officers will be positioned around the area to prevent overcrowding and ensure safety and security at the event, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Aug. 2.

Security checks

Those attending the NDP 2024 Preview 2 are advised to arrive early to allow ample time for security checks on them and their belongings.

They are also advised to minimise the number of personal belongings brought into the venue to facilitate security clearance.

Additional checks will also be made on containers that are 100ml or larger containing liquid, aerosol, or gel.

Canned items including canned drinks will not be allowed into the venue.

Each ticket holder will receive an NDP Pack, which includes water and light snacks.

Action may be taken against anyone who attempts to bring prohibited items, including fireworks, stun guns, and any sharp items that can be used as a weapon.

Trains may bypass stations

Those intending to visit MBS or the surrounding area on Aug. 3 can expect MRT stations, including Bayfront, City Hall, and Raffles Place MRT stations, to be very crowded.

Trains may also bypass affected stations, such as Bayfront MRT station, to divert crowds away from these crowded areas, in the event of overcrowding.

The police encourage the public to use other nearby MRT stations, such as Esplanade, Promenade, Downtown, and Marina Bay MRT stations instead.

Certain entrances and exits of MRT stations around Marina Bay will also be closed to regulate crowd flow.

Those intending to visit the area can monitor real-time crowd levels and check areas that may be closed at various fireworks viewing spots at the link here or by scanning the QR code.

The map can be accessed on Aug. 3 from 1:30pm to 10pm.

The map will also include available surface and underground walking paths around Marina Bay, which the public can use to navigate and avoid crowded areas, said SPF.

The public can also find the map on TV screens at selected MRT stations.

Photo courtesy of SPF.

Police officers and auxiliary police officers will be stationed at areas in Marina Bay, such as the Esplanade Waterfront, One Fullerton Waterfront, Merlion Park and Marina Bay Sands Waterfront, to regulate the crowd flow.

Members of the public are also advised to be vigilant and safeguard their belongings during this time.

Closure of roads

Road closures around the area will also happen at stipulated timings to facilitate the event.

Photo courtesy of SPF.

Access will only be granted to authorised vehicles, as well as police and emergency vehicles.

Police officers, auxiliary police officers, security officers, and marshals will be deployed at the affected junctions to assist and direct motorists, SPF added.

Traffic delays are also expected along the following roads:

  • Battery Road

  • Beach Road

  • Bras Basah Road

  • Collyer Quay

  • Guillemard Road

  • Hill Street

  • Marina Boulevard

  • Mountbatten Road

  • North Bridge Road

  • Ophir Road

  • Raffles Avenue

  • Raffles Boulevard

  • Raffles Link

  • Republic Boulevard

  • Rochor Road

  • Temasek Avenue

  • Temasek Boulevard

  • Victoria Street

Motorists going to Suntec City and Marina Square from Bras Basah Road, Esplanade Drive, Nicoll Highway, or Raffles Boulevard can use alternate routes via Bayfront Avenue or Rochor Road leading to Temasek Boulevard.

Parking restrictions along the affected roads will be strictly enforced, and vehicles found parked illegally or causing obstruction will be towed.

Large crowds expected after the parade ends

As large crowds are expected around the Padang and in the Marina Bay vicinity after the parade has ended, the public is advised to be patient and to follow the directions of the marshals and the police.

Members of the public may contact the organiser at 1800-637-2024 for further enquiries.

Top image via Singapore Walking Tours TV YouTube.

