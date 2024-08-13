S'pore woman gives birth on National Day in 2021 & 2024

Few Singaporeans would be able to say they bore a child on the nation's birthday.

But even fewer will be able to say they did it twice.

One such couple is Liu Yongfeng, 38, and Zhang Huixian (both names transliterated), 36, who recently welcomed a baby boy on the stroke of midnight on Aug. 9.

This was exactly 3 years after their first child, a daughter, was born in 2021.

Born on National Day, 3 years apart

The couple told Lianhe Zaobao that the birth of their second child came earlier than expected, as they still had about two weeks left before the estimated due date (EDD).

However, on Aug. 8, Zhang experienced spotting, so she proceeded to Thomson Medical Centre.

She then went into labour and gave birth to a baby boy at 12am on Aug. 9.

Three years earlier, Liu and Zhang's daughter was also born early — midnight on Aug. 9, 2021.

Celebrating with the nation every year

When interviewed, the couple told Zaobao that they were surprised by the coincidence.

They said that while they were planning to have a second child, they did not expect their birthdays and time of birth to be the same.

Liu called it "a miracle".

"We can celebrate the birthdays of the two children together every year, and since it will be on a National Day holiday, that's really a stroke of good fortune. I hope we can be lucky enough to get tickets for the National Day Parade (NDP) every year," he added.

Zhang wished for both children to be healthy and happy, and be able to grow and celebrate their birthdays with the nation each year.

