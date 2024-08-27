Counter-Strike & Dota 2 tournaments will be held in S'pore in 2024 & 2025

Counter-Strike and Dota 2 tournaments will be held in Singapore in 2024 and 2025.

Brought by Blast, an esports entertainment company and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), these tournaments would bring the world's best esports teams and players from across the globe to compete in Singapore.

The World Final 2024 for Counter-Strike will take place from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2024.

It will be the biggest Counter-Strike event in Singapore, where the world's best eight teams will compete for US$1 million (S$1,304,000).

NAVI, Team Spirit, Team Vitality, FaZe Clan, and G2 Esports are the qualified teams for the World Final 2024.

Blast Dota Slam will take place in 2025.

Blast's director of market development, James Woollard, said they are "incredibly excited" to bring two of the biggest esports titles to Singapore.

"Over the coming 18 months, Singapore will become a major hub for esports in Southeast Asia, and with the support of the STB, we look forward to delivering unforgettable experiences for fans while helping to build a thriving esports ecosystem in the region," he said.

Ong Ling Lee, executive director of sports and wellness for STB, echoed the excitement of hosting the tournaments.

"We are confident that the international participants and their legions of fans will have a memorable experience in Singapore, immersing themselves in the diverse and dynamic offerings of our city," she added.

Interested fans can register with Blast.tv to receive updates and ticketing information and sign up for the presale window.

Top photo via Blast