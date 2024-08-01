M'sian man finds 2 shirtless men with his 2 domestic workers in their room with his baby

A Malaysian employer caught his two domestic workers on CCTV allegedly letting two strangers into his Kuala Lumpur home while he and his wife were upstairs on the night of Jul. 29.

After he called the police, they raided the domestic workers' room and found two shirtless men there.

The employer's baby was also with them in the room.

The incident

The employer, celebrity doctor-influencer Shazril Shaharuddin, shared about the incident in an Instagram post on Jul. 31.

Shazril said he returned home at 9:20pm on Jul. 29.

He was upstairs with his wife until 9:40pm, when she had to leave for work.

However, after Shazril sent her off at the door, a neighbour told him that two strange men had been seen entering his home.

Shazril said he then reviewed the CCTV footage which showed his domestic workers letting the two men inside at around 9:25pm.

"One of the domestic workers put a bottle in front of the camera at 8:36pm to block the view. Then the second one turned the camera to face the television at 8:40pm," Shazril said.

However, a reflection on the television seemingly showed an intruder entering his house.

Police found 2 shirtless men in domestic workers' room

Shazril said he was worried for the safety of his children, as his domestic workers would care for and sleep with his baby once a week when his wife was on call.

So he called the police and three patrol officers arrived at about 11:20pm.

When they raided the room, two shirtless men were found lounging on the beds, with Shazril's baby lying on a cot in between the beds.

Shazril said he gave his domestic workers a scolding for exposing his children to strangers.

"I'm extremely worried about my baby who was sleeping between them. What if my baby had cried and provoked a violent reaction? The potential danger was very real," he said.

He added that he has terminated their employment following the incident.

What employer did was correct: Police chief

Commenting on the video posted by Shazril, Brickfields police chief Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said on Jul. 31 that police were contacted regarding the incident, The New Straits Times reported.

Mahmood noted that several policemen responded to the incident and helped the employer with the unknown men, who were allowed into his house by his domestic workers.

"What the employer did was correct. You shouldn't panic. Always call the police first," he said.

Mahmood added that the employer has yet to lodge a police report.

Top image from say_shazril / Instagram