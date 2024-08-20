Back

Bangladeshi worker, 40, dies after getting hit by falling steel frame at Pioneer worksite

MOM is investigating the incident.

Daniel Seow | August 20, 2024, 02:32 AM

A Bangladeshi construction worker died during a crane lifting operation on Aug. 16 when a steel frame fell and hit him.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) confirmed with Mothership that the incident occurred at a worksite along 14 Benoi Sector in Pioneer, at about 4:15pm.

During a crane lifting operation, a steel frame structure fell and struck the 40-year-old Bangladeshi worker.

Worker died at scene

Police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that they were alerted to the accident at around 4:50pm.

A 40-year-old man was found motionless and pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic, police said.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

MOM investigating the incident

MOM noted that as a general safety measure, all lifting operations must be carried out in accordance to established lifting plans.

Loads are also not allowed to be lifted over persons.

MOM said it is investigating the incident and has instructed the occupier to stop all lifting activities at the premises.

The occupier is SH Design & Build Pte Ltd, and the employer is Range Construction Pte Ltd.

The developer for the project is TL Development (WG2) Pte Ltd.

Second incident in a month

This comes on the heels of a workplace accident on Jul. 29, which claimed the life of a 42-year-old Bangladeshi worker in Jurong.

He sustained head injuries after getting hit by an iron pipe that fell from the fifth storey of a building, which was under construction at the time.

After being conveyed to hospital, his condition worsened and he passed away three days later.

On Jul. 13, a 30-year-old construction worker operating a skid-steer loader within a worksite at Changi Airport died after getting hit by a broken component.

That was reportedly the third workplace death at the Changi East project.

MOM’s latest annual workplace safety and health report indicates that there were 36 workplace fatalities in 2023.

A total of 18 deaths were reported in the construction sector.

Top image from Safety Watch - SG/ Facebook & Google Street View

