Bangladeshi worker, 42, dies after being hit by iron pipe that fell from 5th floor at Jurong worksite

A Bangladeshi construction worker has died several days after being injured in a workplace accident at Jalan Terusan in Jurong.

The 42-year-old was hit by an iron pipe that fell from the fifth storey on Jul. 29 at around 9am, while in a building that was under construction, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a statement.

He sustained head injuries and was conveyed to the National University Hospital, but his condition worsened and he subsequently passed away on Aug. 1.

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson from MOM confirmed the incident and said that it is investigating.

In the meantime, the ministry has ordered the occupier, Kok Tong Construction Pte Ltd, to stop all work activities at the premises.

The spokesperson added that the employer is Fu Cheng Building Construction Pte Ltd, and the project developer is Kok Tong Transport & Engineering Works Ptd Ltd.

"As a general safety measure, areas below any formwork or lifting activities must be cordoned off and properly demarcated to prevent persons from being exposed to risk of falling objects," the spokesperson said.

Previous incidents

Previously, a workplace mishap at Choa Chu Kang Waterworks led to the deaths of two workers.

Last month, one construction worker died and another was injured after being hit by falling steel bars while working on the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System.

And earlier in May this year, a construction worker, 82, died from a head injury after falling at a worksite in MacPherson.

Top image from Google Street View