Construction worker, 35, dies after getting hit by reversing dump truck at Changi worksite

A 35-year-old construction worker from China died after getting hit by a reversing dump truck at a Changi worksite on Aug. 28.

A Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson confirmed with Mothership that the fatal incident took place at a worksite at the junction of Tanah Merah Coast Road and Changi East.

The incident

The worker at the site was struck by a reversing dump truck at about 5:50pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by an attending paramedic.

"As a general safety measure, a traffic management plan must be implemented to ensure the safe movement of vehicles and pedestrians in the workplace, including the deployment of a trained banksman to guide reversing vehicles when necessary," the MOM spokesperson noted.

The spokesperson added that the occupier is Huationg Contractor Pte Ltd, and the employer is Hua Hao Development Pte. Ltd.

MOM is investigating the incident.

Second fatal accident in August

On Aug. 16, a 40-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker died during a crane lifting operation in Pioneer, when a steel frame fell and hit him.

And in July, an iron pipe falling from the fifth floor claimed the life of an 42-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker.

In 2024 alone, according to media reports, at least eleven people have died while at work in Singapore.

MOM’s latest annual workplace safety and health report indicates that there were 36 workplace fatalities in 2023.

A total of 18 deaths were reported in the construction sector.

Top image from Google Street View