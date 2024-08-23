We bought 48 cans of Coca-Cola to try & win a 5D4N trip to South Korea

Ever since I travelled to Jeju in South Korea last year, I’ve had a hankering to head back there to eat some legit fried chicken and Korean BBQ.

Which is why when I came across a giveaway by Coca-Cola, touting the grand prize of a trip to the exact place I had been dreaming of, I had a stroke of inspiration.

Buy a ton of Coca-Cola and maybe I might be one of the lucky few to win some tickets, à la Charlie Bucket and Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.

The first step was to purchase a whole bunch of Coca-Cola cans.

To participate in the giveaway, you should look out for cans and cartons with the QR code on the side, like below.

I bought four cartons of 12 cans each, and loaded them into the fridge.

You might be wondering how can one single person drink so much Coca-Cola (without encountering a crazy sugar rush)?

The secret: Enlisting the help of my colleagues.

The good thing about this giveaway is the fact that there are numerous prizes to be won.

Aside from nine pairs of tickets for a 5D4N trip to Seoul, which includes a “K-pop experience”, involving K-pop dance masterclasses and a makeover, there will be:

69,000 Grab vouchers,

920 pairs of Golden Village movie vouchers, and

56 Razer and Sony music accessories up for grabs.

More incentives to galvanise my colleagues.

How does it work?

So how exactly does the giveaway work?

It’s simple.

Grab a can of Coca-Cola and scan the QR code on the side of the can.

It will lead you to a webpage where you will then be required to create an account.

Once you’re done with that, you will need to input a code. The code can be found under the Coca-Cola can’s tab.

You might have to squint a bit.

Immediately after that, it will be revealed whether you’ve won a prize.

Some colleagues (including me) were not so lucky.

Others, however, were blessed with S$3 Grab vouchers.

Of the 48 cans consumed in total, four people won Grab vouchers.

This is an eight per cent chance of winning at least something, which I would dare say, is pretty high.

Unfortunately, no trips to South Korea were won, but perhaps the real prizes were the friends we made (and Grab vouchers we got) along the way.

If you’re unconvinced about the probability of winning, here’s the list of actual winners and the prizes they got for each week.

One week left

The giveaway will continue till Aug. 30, so there’s still a chance for you to fulfill your kimchi dreams and say “Annyeonghaseyo”.

Or even just win some tickets to watch your favorite movie.

You can purchase Coca-Cola with the QR code online from NTUC FairPrice online and physical stores, and RedMart. Good luck.

This is a sponsored article by Coca-Cola.

Top photo from Mothership