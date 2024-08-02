New CleanPod with free litter-picking tools launched at Gardens by the Bay

As you head to Gardens by the Bay to catch the fireworks and soak in the festivities this National Day, keep an eye out for the newest addition to the park — a CleanPod.

This is the first time a CleanPod has been placed at a tourist attraction, and it is conveniently located next to the Understorey Mushroom Hut at Gardens by the Bay’s World of Plants.

What Are CleanPods?

CleanPods are communal litter-picking facilities, designed to encourage members of the public to participate in clean-up activities in their own time.

Intended to lower the barriers to entry of clean-ups, these pods offer free access to the public to reusable cleaning tools such as garden carts, metal tongs, and pails.

No need to purchase or bring your own tools to pick up trash.

This initiative was first launched in 2019 by the Public Hygiene Council (PHC) as part of the Keep Singapore Clean Movement.

According to PHC, approximately 40 per cent of clean-ups utilise these pods per month.

Currently, there are 18 CleanPods islandwide in parks and neighbourhoods. PHC hopes to raise the number to 23 in the upcoming year, with the addition of five new pods per year.

Launch of the New CleanPod

The CleanPod was officially launched on Jul. 28 by Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, Amy Khor, and Chairman of the Public Hygiene Council Andrew Khng.

As the CleanPod was adopted by SBS Transit, 150 volunteers from PHC, SBS Transit and Gardens by the Bay attended the launch as well.

In a Facebook post on Aug. 1, Khor shared how it was "heartening to see so many people come together to take care of our public spaces".

Similarly, Khng also praised the collaboration, stating, "This collaboration exemplifies the positive results we can achieve by working together. We encourage everyone to join us in our continued efforts to keep Singapore beautiful and clean for both residents and visitors."

How to use a CleanPod

Here's a map of all the CleanPods in Singapore.

Here’s how to access one:

Locate the nearest CleanPod at your designated clean-up area. Email [email protected] to request for a pin code to access the CleanPod. Unlock and access the post to borrow the items for free. Clean and return the tools after you are done with your activity.

Let’s do our part in keeping Singapore truly clean and green.

Top photos from Pexels and Public Hygiene Council