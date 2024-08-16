Back

Chinese Olympic silver medallist helps out at parents' restaurant after returning home

So wholesome.

Ilyda Chua | August 16, 2024, 11:21 AM

You might have heard of 18-year-old Zhou Yaqin, who won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

The Chinese gymnast went viral for her wholesome image, after she was caught on camera copying her fellow medallists as they bit their medals — an Olympic tradition — on the podium.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mothership (@mothershipsg)

More recently, the silver medallist was seen in another act of wholesomeness: helping out at her family's restaurant after returning home.

In a video originally posted on Douyin, Zhou could be seen serving bowls of noodles to customers while dressed in her gymnast's attire.

Video from @lsjricna/X

Previously, Zhou also posted on Weibo promoting her family's restaurant.

Her proud parents had apparently put up photos of their daughter on the walls, showing her posing with her various awards.

Photo from Zhou/Weibo

Photo from Zhou/Weibo

"I welcome everyone to come to my family's restaurant to eat. It's my humble recommendation," she wrote.

Awwww.

Top image from @lsjricna/X and Zhou Yaqin/Weibo

