Chinese Olympic silver medallist helps out at parents' restaurant after returning home

You might have heard of 18-year-old Zhou Yaqin, who won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

The Chinese gymnast went viral for her wholesome image, after she was caught on camera copying her fellow medallists as they bit their medals — an Olympic tradition — on the podium.

More recently, the silver medallist was seen in another act of wholesomeness: helping out at her family's restaurant after returning home.

In a video originally posted on Douyin, Zhou could be seen serving bowls of noodles to customers while dressed in her gymnast's attire.

Previously, Zhou also posted on Weibo promoting her family's restaurant.

Her proud parents had apparently put up photos of their daughter on the walls, showing her posing with her various awards.

"I welcome everyone to come to my family's restaurant to eat. It's my humble recommendation," she wrote.

Awwww.

Top image from @lsjricna/X and Zhou Yaqin/Weibo