Back

Man, 27, picks up S$184,000 stolen luxury goods & cash in Holland Road bushes allegedly as part of syndicate, gets arrested

He is believed to be a part of a syndicate operated by foreigners related to housebreaking.

Khine Zin Htet | August 02, 2024, 12:59 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 27-year-old man was charged on Jul. 29, 2024, with dishonestly retaining stolen cash and luxury goods worth S$183,835.46.

Wu Jinxing, a Chinese national, is believed to be a part of a syndicate operated by foreigners related to housebreaking.

Mothership understands that the man was arrested in a forested area near Holland Road and Bukit Sedap Road before police found more of the stolen property at a Geylang Road hotel.

What he was found with

According to charge sheets seen by Mothership, the items include:

1) One orange Hermès Birkin handbag valued at S$75,000

2) Cash amounting to S$68,861

3) Cash amounting to 122,056 Chinese Yuan (S$22,601.84)

4) Cash amounting to 35,571 Malaysian Ringgits (S$10,253.92)

5) Cash amounting to 49,490 Philippine Pesos (S$1,136.60)

6) Cash amounting to 1,010 Thai Baht (S$37.74)

7) Cash amounting to 95,000 Cambodian Riel ( S$31.16)

8) Cash amounting to 2,105,000 Indonesian Rupiah (S$173.34)

9) Cash amounting to 335 New Zealand Dollars (S$264.94)

10) Cash amounting to 25 Euros (S$36.48)

11) Cash amounting to 360 Swiss Francs (S$546.44)

12) Cash amounting to 3,338 US Dollars (S$4,481.60)

13) Cash amounting to 250 Macau Patacas (S$41.83)

14) Cash amounting to 1,690,000 Vietnamese Dong (S$89.63)

15) Cash amounting to 32,600 Brunei Dollars (S$32,628.39)

16) Cash amounting to 7,026,000 South Korean Won (S$6511.55)

17) One Hublot watch with unknown value

18) One Jaeger-LeCoultre watch valued at about S$30,000

19) One Omega Cousa main watch with unknown value

Brought back to the scene

The police brought Wu back to the forested area on Aug. 2.

Wu was seen in a white polo tee and black shorts with his hands cuffed.

The police escorted him as he was surrounded by the media in a forested area near Holland Road and Bukit Sedap Road.

Photo by Khine Zin Htet

Two apparent drop-off locations

The police officers brought him back to at least two locations in the forested area.

Wu was seen shaking his head as he talked to the police officers at the first location, where several banana trees were spotted.

First location. Photo by Khine Zin Htet

They then brought him to a second location in the forested area.

Second location. Photo by Khine Zin Htet

He spoke to the authorities for a while at the second location before being escorted back to the police car.

Photo by Khine Zin Htet

Investigations ongoing

Wu is believed to be a runner responsible for moving stolen loot.

It is believed that other suspects are involved.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top photos by Khine Zin Htet

Continuous heavy traffic expected at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints over National Day long weekend

You may want to reconsider your travel plans.

August 02, 2024, 12:16 PM

Israel claims it killed Hamas military leader

Hamas has yet to confirm his death.

August 02, 2024, 12:01 PM

S'pore woman, 34, to be charged after victims lost over S$1.3 million in online hotel booking scams

Police reports were made over a one-year period.

August 02, 2024, 12:00 PM

Man, 26, arrested for suspected involvement in cases of mischief by fire in Yishun

He was suspected to be involved in three cases of mischief by fire in the same block.

August 02, 2024, 11:37 AM

Large crowds expected around MBS on Aug. 3 for NDP 2024 preview, trains may bypass certain MRT stations

The timing of the road closures vary depending on location.

August 02, 2024, 11:22 AM

'I gave my all': S’porean Yeo Jia Min exits Olympics after heartbreaking narrow loss to Japanese world no. 10

Champion of our hearts nonetheless.

August 02, 2024, 11:05 AM

Aircon technician, 37, falls 3 floors from Kaki Bukit building & fractures foot

He is reportedly hospitalised in Changi General Hospital and is now recovering.

August 02, 2024, 10:10 AM

Motorcycle & taxi collide along Clementi Road, motorcyclist, 20, sent to hospital

The taxi driver, a 58-year-old male, is assisting with police investigations.

August 02, 2024, 03:00 AM

Get S$0.10 back for returning each beverage bottle & can, scheme starting in S'pore in Apr. 2026

The launch date has been moved back a year.

August 02, 2024, 02:39 AM

SIA resumes in-flight meal service while seat belt sign on

Hot liquids excluded.

August 02, 2024, 01:05 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.