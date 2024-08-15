Delivery rider in China kneels before security guard, footage sparks protest & demands for apology

A food delivery rider in China was making a delivery to Xixi Century Square in the southern Chinese city of Hangzhou at noon on Aug. 12 when he accidentally stepped on a railing, causing it to bend.

This caught the attention of a security guard of the building complex, who then pulled the rider, surnamed Wang, over.

Worried that he would not be able to fulfil other orders in time, Wang knelt before the security guard in public and begged to be let off.

Fellow delivery riders stage protest, demand apology

The dispute between Wang and the security guard was caught on camera by an onlooker, and the footage quickly began circulating online.

Enraged by how the security guard had presumably publicly humiliated Wang, other delivery riders in Hangzhou swarmed Xixi Century Square demanding the security guard apologise.

A delivery rider who was at the scene told China National Radio (CNR) that more than 100 delivery riders showed up at the southern and western entrances of the building complex within three hours after the dispute took place.

"Someone was also giving out 120 bottles of mineral water to support the delivery riders gathering there," added the rider.

Hangzhou police dispatched to scene

According to online videos showcasing the scene of the protest, a huge crowd of delivery riders could be heard arguing with individuals believed to be staff members of Lvcheng, the property management company of Xixi Century Square.

At least 20 police officers, including those from the SWAT (special weapons and tactics) team, were dispatched to the scene to manage the situation.

However, the police's presence did not appear to pacify the delivery riders, as they continued to hurl vulgarities at the staff members, pour water on them, and even clash with the police.

At one point, the delivery riders could also be heard chanting "Apologise! Apologise!" at the building complex.

According to a delivery rider at the scene, the group only left at around 11pm, more than eight hours after the protest started.

Situation returned to normal on Aug. 13

When CNR reporters arrived at Xixi Century Square at around 10am on Aug. 13, the situation appeared to have returned to normal.

Sources at the scene told the Chinese news outlet that many delivery riders would take a shortcut by crossing over the railing like Wang did and enter the building complex through the western entrance, rather than from the front gate.

This way, they will be able to save 2 to 3 minutes of travelling time and deliver their orders faster, thereby steering clear of any customer complaints that will cost them a 50 yuan (S$9.20) to 200 yuan (S$36.81) fine from the delivery platform.

Wang's company paid for railing's repair fees

In response to CNR's queries, the delivery platform Wang worked for said the incident is an example of the difficulties delivery riders face in the final stretch of their deliveries.

"Many delivery riders have faced difficulties entering building complexes and parking their vehicles. They also face rules imposed by the property management company that are at odds with residents' demands for food deliveries," the statement read.

CNR reported that it understands that the delivery platform had sent a task force "immediately" to the scene on Aug. 12 to help resolve the dispute upon learning about the incident.

The task force also paid Lvcheng the repair fees for the railing on Wang's behalf.

At the same time, the delivery platform is rendering assistance to Wang, according to his demands.

Lvcheng 'will take further action' based on police investigation outcome

Several residents of Xixi Century Square told CNR that many around them were paying close attention to the incident on Aug. 12, and there were many rumours about what had happened.

"Both the security guard and the delivery rider are regular folks trying to make a living. It is not easy for anyone to earn money these days. If someone damages the railing, they should pay the repair fees. We hope the Hangzhou police and Lvcheng can handle this situation appropriately and give us a proper explanation," said the residents.

When CNR tried to confirm online rumours that the security guard had taken away Wang's e-bike key and fined him 200 yuan (S$36.81), Lvcheng's customer service centre declined to comment.

The property management company also declined to comment on whether the security guard had acted beyond the scope of his authority on Aug. 12.

Lvcheng only stated that the Hangzhou police are currently investigating the relevant individuals in accordance with Chinese laws, and the company "will take further actions based on the investigation results".

Statement from Hangzhou police

In a statement on Weibo, Hangzhou police confirmed that the dispute had taken place between Wang and a security officer on Aug. 12, causing a group of individuals "at the scene" to gather at Xixi Century Square.

Police officers were "immediately" dispatched to the scene and began conducting investigations on the individuals involved.

"We will handle the case in accordance with the law based on the investigation results," the statement read.

Hangzhou police also urged members of the public to "remain calm" and step into the other person's shoes when disputes arise.

"This way, we can fill our city with love and warmth," added Hangzhou police.

Top images via @栋见加电/Weibo & @pompeiilinn/Weibo