Actor Chen Hanwei gets into car accident with cyclist in Balestier

Local actor Chen Hanwei got into an accident with a cyclist while turning left into a Balestier condominium on Aug. 8.

Police confirmed with Mothership that the accident happened at about 4:20pm.

The cyclist was injured as a result.

The cyclist's account

The cyclist, surnamed Zhuo (transliteration) told Shin Min Daily News that he was cycling behind a car on the left-most lane of Irrawaddy Road in Balestier that afternoon.

He said he had cycled on the road before and kept to the left as there were usually a lot of vehicles plying the roads there.

Zhuo claimed that the car in front of him suddenly slowed down and without signalling, and turned left into a condominium.

"I didn't have time to stop so I hit the left side of the car, lost my balance and fell off," he said.

And when the driver got out, Zhuo realised it was local actor Chen Hanwei.

Zhuo said Chen kept asking if he was alright but didn't apologise.

The cyclist added that he hoped to settle the matter privately, but claimed Chen wouldn't admit that he was responsible for the accident, and was unwilling to exchange contact details.

"He said that there is no zebra crossing on the road, so he doesn't have to give way to me. But I feel that he should take responsibility," Zhuo added.

Shin Min noted that based on pictures shared by Zhuo, there appeared to be an abrasion on his right arm and a wound on his right leg.

"Thankfully, the injuries weren't more serious, and my bike wasn't badly damaged," Zhuo added.

The bicycle involved in the accident appeared to be a blue and white HelloRide ride-sharing bicycle.

Chen's story

Chen, 54, confirmed with Shin Min that he was heading home when the accident happened.

He said that following the collision, he got down to check that the cyclist was fine, before calling the police.

Chen admitted that he did not turn on his signal, but said that he had slowed down to make the turn.

Chen also noted that Zhuo was not wearing a helmet.

"I asked him if he was alright or if he had any injuries because he wasn't wearing a helmet. But he kept recording using his phone, so I suggested calling the police. Once I made the call, however, he ran off leaving his bicycle behind," Chen told Shin Min.

On the matter of taking responsibility, Chen said he told police he was willing to do so if it was his fault.

Chen added that he would not require the cyclist to compensate him for the car repair costs as "it's a small matter".

On why he had left the scene before police arrived, Zhuo told Shin Min that he had something urgent to attend to.

He also said that he lodged a police report afterwards.

Police investigations are ongoing

Police told Mothership that they were alerted to the accident involving a car and a bicycle along Irrawaddy Road towards Balestier Road on Aug. 8.

A 33-year-old male cyclist sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News