Chatterbox selling crabs cooked in different ways every month till Oct. 31

Craaaaaaaab.

Charlize Kon | August 31, 2024, 04:51 PM

Chatterbox has launched a three-month Crab Fiesta promotion from Aug. 1 to Oct.31, 2024.

Known for their renowned chicken rice since 1971, Chatterbox has expanded their menu to offer a diverse range dishes reflecting Singapore’s multicultural food scene.

The promotion features a distinct crab flavour each month, accompanied by exclusive menu items and promotions.

Priced at S$168, each portion includes approximately 1.5kg of crabs, which can service two to three people. Or one very hungry person.

August: Chatterbox Chilli Crab

Chatterbox's chilli crab drenched in a mildly spicy tomato-based sauce.

Pro tip: While this dish comes with eight mantous, you can add on more mantous for S$2 each and dip them in the sauce for that extra mouthful of goodness.

chatterbox chilli crab Photo courtesy of Chatterbox

September: Kam Heong Crab

In September, the focus is on the Kam Heong Crab, made with bird’s eye chilies, curry leaves, and crispy dried shrimp.

As September is also F1 month, there's a special offer for their cocktails: any three for S$36.

Kam Heong Crab & LTO Dishes Feature Photo in courtesy of Chatterbox.

October: Black Pepper Crab

Wrap up the Crab Fiesta with the Black Pepper Crab, known for its aromatic heat.

Chatterbox black pepper Photo courtesy of Chatterbox

This was a media preview at Chatterbox.

Top photos courtesy of Chatterbox.

Chatterbox

Address: 333 Orchard Road, Hilton Singapore Orchard, #05-03, Singapore 238887

Operating hours: 11:30am to 4:30pm & 5:30pm to 11pm, daily

