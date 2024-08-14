Chateraise founder Hiroshi Saito dies aged 90

The founder of popular Japanese confectionery chain Chateraise with over 1,000 stores worldwide, including Singapore, has passed away.

Hiroshi Saito died on Saturday, Aug. 10, aged 90.

His death was reported by media in Taiwan and Japan.

The confectionery chain is known for offering Western-style desserts and ice-cream at affordable prices.

According to Taiwan's TVBS News, which quoted Japan's Yamanashi TV, Saito died of a heart attack.

Chateraise posted a notice in Japanese about the passing of its founder on Aug. 13, but did not disclose details about the cause of death.

The business also made an announcement of the passing on X.

The wake and funeral would only be held for close relatives.

A farewell party would be held at a later date.

The family has declined any wreaths to respect Saito's final wishes.

History

Saito was born in Yamanashi prefecture, west of Tokyo.

Two years after graduating high school, he started his first confectionery shop in 1954.

The store, known as Amataro, in Kofu City, specialised in red bean paste pancakes.

Saito set up Chateraise in 1967.

Chateraise Holdings was then incorporated to include its winery and hotel businesses.

Saito had been chairman of the holding company since 2018.

Top photo via Chateraise X & Google Maps