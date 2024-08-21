Back

Charlie Puth performing in S'pore on Dec. 10, presale begins on Aug. 27

You take up every corner of my mind.

Amber Tay | August 21, 2024, 01:55 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Charlie Puth will be performing in Singapore as part of his "Something New" tour.

The concert will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium at 8pm on Dec. 10, 2024.

Details on ticket pricing have yet to be released.

The Grammy-nominated singer is known for hits such as "Attention", "We Don't Talk Anymore", along with "Left and Right", which featured BTS' Jungkook.

Puth will also perform in Kaohsiung, Taiwan and in Seoul, South Korea.

Details

Tickets will be going on sale in batches on the following dates:

Artiste Presale: Aug. 27, from 12pm to 11:59pm

  • Fans can get presale access by signing up for Puth's newsletter on his site.

Live Nation presale: Aug. 28, from 12pm to 11:59pm

  • Free membership signup and presale access can be found on their site.

General sales: Aug. 29, from 12pm via the Ticketmaster website.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh)

Top image via @charlieputh/X

US singer Madison Beer visits Queensway Shopping Centre, staff only realise later

Spotted at Queensway Shopping Centre, bag in hand: Madison Beer.

August 21, 2024, 06:19 PM

MHA investigating Bangladeshi man who came to S'pore on Aug. 9 to preach extremist teachings to migrant workers

He was previously arrested in Bangladesh for purported terror links.

August 21, 2024, 06:01 PM

Lorry entering Johor with 2,160kg of cabbage turned back to S'pore as veggie infested with bugs

Nope.

August 21, 2024, 05:50 PM

China's 'Black Myth: Wukong' video game is most played game on Steam 1 day after launch

The game is inspired by Journey to the West.

August 21, 2024, 05:50 PM

Google Cloud director rams into pole near S'pore Supreme Court while drink driving, gets 2 weeks' jail

Just take taxi next time.

August 21, 2024, 04:57 PM

M'sia Airlines Melbourne-KL flight MH128 forced to land in Alice Springs due to technical issue

An engine reportedly stalled.

August 21, 2024, 03:19 PM

'We're a traditional Asian society, very modern in many ways, but a little bit behind the curve': Indranee Rajah on why govt increased parental leave

For the mothers and fathers.

August 21, 2024, 02:47 PM

Tour bus ran over foot of woman, 69, at Beach Rd, driver gets 8 months' jail & suspended licence

The victim had to go for five operations.

August 21, 2024, 12:17 PM

North Korean soldier crosses border to defect to South Korea

The authorities are investigating how the defection took place.

August 21, 2024, 11:54 AM

M'sian man's head severed from body in fatal freak road accident after leaving Tuas Checkpoint to go home

He was riding home from Singapore when the accident occured.

August 21, 2024, 11:21 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.