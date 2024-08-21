Charlie Puth performing in S'pore on Dec. 10, presale begins on Aug. 27

Charlie Puth will be performing in Singapore as part of his "Something New" tour.

The concert will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium at 8pm on Dec. 10, 2024.

Details on ticket pricing have yet to be released.

The Grammy-nominated singer is known for hits such as "Attention", "We Don't Talk Anymore", along with "Left and Right", which featured BTS' Jungkook.

Puth will also perform in Kaohsiung, Taiwan and in Seoul, South Korea.

Details

Tickets will be going on sale in batches on the following dates:

Artiste Presale: Aug. 27, from 12pm to 11:59pm

Fans can get presale access by signing up for Puth's newsletter on his site.

Live Nation presale: Aug. 28, from 12pm to 11:59pm

Free membership signup and presale access can be found on their site.

General sales: Aug. 29, from 12pm via the Ticketmaster website.

Top image via @charlieputh/X