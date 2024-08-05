S'pore man charged extra 20¢ for takeaway despite bringing own cup at Bishan coffee shop

After handing over his reusable plastic cup, a man in Singapore was surprised that he was still charged an additional S$0.20 for his morning coffee as he did not use the coffeeshop's own glass cup.

The cup of kopi o kosong cost S$1.20 for dine-in, and S$1.40 for takeaway.

In an Aug. 1 post on Facebook page Complaint Singapore, the man, Seetho KF, questioned why he was billed with a takeaway charge despite providing his own cup.

"What is the rationale of charging the extra 20 cents when [I'm] using my own cup?" he told Mothership.

"I am not paying for their paper cup, and [the staff] quoted the same price regardless [of whether it] is my cup or their cup."

When he asked for the reason, the staff member allegedly told him it was "her boss's instructions", Seetho said.

The supposed incident took place at Kimly Coffeeshop at Bishan Street 24.

"What is the justification?"

In his Facebook post, Seetho asked what the justification was, especially given the government's push for recycling and waste reduction.

He added that with the cost of living going up, he was simply "trying to cut down on this unnecessary cost".

"But yet this obvious profiteering at the expense of the public is overboard," he said.

He also pointed out that many food stalls in Singapore offer small discounts when customers bring their own reusable containers.

Mothership has reached out to Kimly Coffeeshop for comment.

