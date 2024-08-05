Back

S'pore man charged extra 20¢ for takeaway despite bringing own cup at Bishan coffee shop

Not very environmentally-friendly.

Ilyda Chua | August 05, 2024, 04:18 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

After handing over his reusable plastic cup, a man in Singapore was surprised that he was still charged an additional S$0.20 for his morning coffee as he did not use the coffeeshop's own glass cup.

The cup of kopi o kosong cost S$1.20 for dine-in, and S$1.40 for takeaway.

In an Aug. 1 post on Facebook page Complaint Singapore, the man, Seetho KF, questioned why he was billed with a takeaway charge despite providing his own cup.

"What is the rationale of charging the extra 20 cents when [I'm] using my own cup?" he told Mothership.

"I am not paying for their paper cup, and [the staff] quoted  the same price regardless [of whether it] is my cup or their cup."

When he asked for the reason, the staff member allegedly told him it was "her boss's instructions", Seetho said.

The supposed incident took place at Kimly Coffeeshop at Bishan Street 24.

"What is the justification?"

In his Facebook post, Seetho asked what the justification was, especially given the government's push for recycling and waste reduction.

He added that with the cost of living going up, he was simply "trying to cut down on this unnecessary cost".

"But yet this obvious profiteering at the expense of the public is overboard," he said.

He also pointed out that many food stalls in Singapore offer small discounts when customers bring their own reusable containers.

Mothership has reached out to Kimly Coffeeshop for comment.

Top image from Seetho KF and Google Maps

S'pore influencer does baby's gender reveal using lion dance

It's a boy.

August 05, 2024, 04:07 PM

NTUC Enterprise & Income Insurance respond to ex-CEO's open letter on Allianz buying homegrown insurer

In raising objections, Tan cast aspersions which are "not well-founded" and "unfair".

August 05, 2024, 03:28 PM

Tarp at Kampung Admiralty collapses in heavy rain, 'waterfall' descends on SkillsFuture Festival

Don't rain on their parade. I mean, festival.

August 05, 2024, 03:17 PM

Thai actress Baifern in S'pore for SK-II event on Aug. 6

FYI.

August 05, 2024, 03:09 PM

MOE orders Mobile Guardian app removal after 13,000 S'pore students get devices wiped remotely

The app's developer said a global cybersecurity incident resulted in unauthorised access to its platform.

August 05, 2024, 12:37 PM

'Wicked' the musical coming to S'pore in Mar. 2025

Defyyyying graaaaavity.

August 05, 2024, 12:17 PM

Man, 40 & woman, 34, get arrested after bloody fight at Joo Koon bus interchange toilet

They were reportedly a couple.

August 05, 2024, 12:03 PM

Up to 80% off at Tefal’s warehouse sale from Aug. 9 - 11 at S’pore Expo

Other brands participating include Houze, Aroma Matters, Table Matters, and Soundtech

August 05, 2024, 12:00 PM

Imagine Dragons performing at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Nov. 25, 2024

It's where my demons hide, it's where my demons hide.

August 05, 2024, 11:53 AM

JB girl kidnapping case: Man, 31, rearrested after police finds child porn in his house

Investigations are ongoing.

August 05, 2024, 11:14 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.