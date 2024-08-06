X-ray machine at Changi Airport T1 catches fire, flight to Bali delayed 2 hours

An electrical fault caused an X-ray machine at gate holdroom D46 at Changi Airport Terminal 1 to emit smoke and catch fire on Aug. 6 at about 6:30am.

The fire caused departing passengers at the gate to be delayed for about two hours.

Video of incident

Footage of the incident was shared on TikTok.

The x-ray machine could be seen emitting fire and smoke as passengers gathered to observe what was happening.

Speaking to Mothership after landing in Bali, the TikTok user @montanaandchris confirmed that passengers were moved to a different departure gate due to the incident.

Responding to a query posted on TikTok, the user said passengers were already boarding the plane, Scoot flight TR280 bound for Denpasar, Bali, which was departing at 7:10am, when smoke was seen in the holdroom.

As per the video, the amount of smoke seen emitted suddenly became much greater at one point.

Departing passengers were subsequently evacuated.

A phone recording of the incident as it unfolded showed the fire in the room becoming increasingly visible.

The user said the fire was the last thing he and his companion expected after a 10-hour layover in Changi Airport to catch the connecting second leg of the flight to Bali.

Changi Airport response

In response to queries, a Changi Airport Group (CAG) spokesperson said an electrical fault sparked a small fire in an X-ray machine at gate holdroom D46 at Terminal 1.

The fire was promptly put out by two airport staff.

Passengers in the gate holdroom waiting to board their flight were redirected to another gate holdroom.

No passengers were injured.

The flight subsequently took off at about 9am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident at about 6:40am.

The fire was put out by staff before SCDF personnel arrived at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via @montanaandchris TikTok