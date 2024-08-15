Back

Car ends up on top of another car in 4-car chain collision along ECP towards Changi

Crash landing on you.

Belmont Lay | August 15, 2024, 05:37 PM

A car ended up on top of another car following a a four-car chain collision along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) towards Changi after the Marine Parade exit on Aug. 15.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 8:30am.

Two male car drivers, aged 49 and 62, were conveyed conscious to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A video showed two of the right-most lanes were cordoned off.

via Roads.sg

Top photo via sg road blocks/traffic news Telegram

