CHAGEE S’pore opens at Orchard, 1-for-1 deal till Aug. 8

CHAGEE is back in Singapore, and has a slew of promotions to mark its opening week at orchardgateway.

The 2,540 sq ft store, which has a dine-in area for customers to enjoy their drinks, also has teapresso machines, and a “Tea on Tap” area where bottled teas are prepared in-store.

CHAGEE says their drinks contain no artificial flavouring tea bases, creamer, nor trans-fatty acids.

In a global first, the orchardgateway store will also sell cakes to complement their wide range of beverages.

These are some of the flavours you can expect to find in-store:

Oolong Macchiato Mousse Cake

A mixture of white chocolate and oolong mousse on a biscuit base decorated with white chantilly cream and topped with a leaf-shaped chocolate

Osmanthus Pandan Cake

Pandan sponge cake with sugar syrup and osmanthus honey chantilly cream, decorated with dried osmanthus flowers.

Jasmine Green Tea Genmaicha Cake

Genmaicha sponge cake with jasmine green tea syrup, genmaicha and white chantilly cream, decorated with young jasmine snow buds

If you’re in town this week and are looking to try CHAGEE, here are the opening promotions you can consider till Aug. 8:

Bundle deal of Large Jasmine Green Milk Tea + Da Hong Pao Snow Cap Milk Tea ( S$6.90 instead of S$12.80)

instead of S$12.80) Buy one, get one free for Large Jasmine Green Milk Tea (S$5.90 instead of S$11.80)

Here are some of the other drinks that they have available:

Da Hong Pao Snow Cap Milk Tea S$6.90

The milk tea was smooth and refreshing, with the da hong pao snow cap a frothy and very welcoming addition to the drink.

Yum.

Da Hong Pao Tea Latte S$5.90

Think of your regular latte, but tea-based instead. This was a great alternative to the coffee-based version, and we see this becoming increasingly popular for days you want a caffeine boost.

Glutinous Green Iced Tea S$4.90

Think good tea, but easier to carry around.

You no longer need to worry about spillage with CHAGEE’s range of Iced Oriental Teas, which come in sealed glass bottles, and still taste as great as those freshly made in-store.

CHAGEE Orchardgateway

Address: Orchardgateway, 277 Orchard Rd #01-18, Singapore 238858

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

This sponsored article by CHAGEE made the writer crave a good cup of tea.