Celebratory parade for S'pore Olympians to be held on Aug. 14, 2024

As the 2024 Paris Olympics come to a close, it is time to celebrate the achievements of our national Olympians.

Sport Singapore is organising a One Team Singapore celebratory parade for Team Singapore athletes who participated in the Paris Olympics.

The parade will wind through the city, with the Olympians travelling on an open-top bus.

The parade will be held on Aug. 14, 2024, from 11:30am to 1pm.

Five cheer points

There are five designated cheer points, where members of the public will have the opportunity to cheer on the athletes:

Bayfront Avenue (In front of Marina Bay Sands), 11:45am Chinatown (Overhead bridge between Smith Street & People's Park Complex), 12pm Orchard Road (Junction of Orchard Road and Bideford Road), 12:20pm Serangoon Road, 12:40pm Victoria Street (Mural Wall near Camera Museum), 12:45pm

There will be no pit stops in between.

Top photo from Sport Singapore and SNOC/Facebook.