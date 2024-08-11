Celebratory parade for S'pore Olympians to be held on Aug. 14, 2024

As the 2024 Paris Olympics come to a close, it is time to celebrate the achievements of our national Olympians.
Sport Singapore is organising a One Team Singapore celebratory parade for Team Singapore athletes who participated in the Paris Olympics.
The parade will wind through the city, with the Olympians travelling on an open-top bus.
The parade will be held on Aug. 14, 2024, from 11:30am to 1pm.
Five cheer points
There are five designated cheer points, where members of the public will have the opportunity to cheer on the athletes:
-
Bayfront Avenue (In front of Marina Bay Sands), 11:45am
-
Chinatown (Overhead bridge between Smith Street & People's Park Complex), 12pm
-
Orchard Road (Junction of Orchard Road and Bideford Road), 12:20pm
-
Serangoon Road, 12:40pm
-
Victoria Street (Mural Wall near Camera Museum), 12:45pm
There will be no pit stops in between.
Top photo from Sport Singapore and SNOC/Facebook.
