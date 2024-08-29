Cathay Cineplexes at JEM lets you fill up any container with popcorn for S$10 on Sep. 4, 2024

We can't get enough of popcorn.
Cathay Cineplexes at JEM will offer a unique deal on Sep. 4, 2024: bring any container and fill it with as much caramel popcorn as you want, for just S$10.
Valid only from 1pm to 6pm and limited to the first 150 redemptions.
Making a comeback
Cathay Cineplexes at AMK Hub hosted a bring-your-own-container event last year, drawing 100 moviegoers who brought a variety of containers for the challenge.
While large plastic containers with lids were popular, some participants opted for unconventional choices like metal basins and biscuit tins.
Here's how to participate:
1. Make sure your container meets the guidelines and is thoroughly cleaned before use.
Refer to the list below for more details.
2. Get a queue number from Cathay Cineplex JEM on Sep. 4, 2024.
3. Show your queue number at the Cinesnax counter between 1pm and 6pm and purchase a Medium Popcorn Combo (a medium popcorn and a regular soda) for S$10.
4. Fill your container to the brim with Signature Caramel Popcorn.
Some conditions to note:
Only one container is allowed per transaction.
The cinema will also only give a maximum of 3kg of popcorn per transaction.
More information can be found here.
Top images via Cathay Cineplexes and Livia Soh.
