Cathay Cineplexes at JEM lets you fill up any container with popcorn for S$10 on Sep. 4, 2024

Go BIG or go home.

Charlize Kon | August 29, 2024, 05:04 PM

Events

We can't get enough of popcorn.

Cathay Cineplexes at JEM will offer a unique deal on Sep. 4, 2024: bring any container and fill it with as much caramel popcorn as you want, for just S$10.

Valid only from 1pm to 6pm and limited to the first 150 redemptions.

Making a comeback

Cathay Cineplexes at AMK Hub hosted a bring-your-own-container event last year, drawing 100 moviegoers who brought a variety of containers for the challenge.

Queue for BYOC 2023 Photo by Livia Soh.

While large plastic containers with lids were popular, some participants opted for unconventional choices like metal basins and biscuit tins.

Guy with metal basin Photo by Livia Soh.

BYOC Container Photo by Livia Soh.

Here's how to participate:

1. Make sure your container meets the guidelines and is thoroughly cleaned before use.

Refer to the list below for more details.

BYOC Guidelines Photo by Cathay Cineplex.

2. Get a queue number from Cathay Cineplex JEM on Sep. 4, 2024.

3. Show your queue number at the Cinesnax counter between 1pm and 6pm and purchase a Medium Popcorn Combo (a medium popcorn and a regular soda) for S$10.

4. Fill your container to the brim with Signature Caramel Popcorn.

Some conditions to note:

Only one container is allowed per transaction.

The cinema will also only give a maximum of 3kg of popcorn per transaction.

More information can be found here.

Top images via Cathay Cineplexes and Livia Soh.

