Cathay Cineplexes at JEM lets you fill up any container with popcorn for S$10 on Sep. 4, 2024

We can't get enough of popcorn.

Cathay Cineplexes at JEM will offer a unique deal on Sep. 4, 2024: bring any container and fill it with as much caramel popcorn as you want, for just S$10.

Valid only from 1pm to 6pm and limited to the first 150 redemptions.

Making a comeback

Cathay Cineplexes at AMK Hub hosted a bring-your-own-container event last year, drawing 100 moviegoers who brought a variety of containers for the challenge.

While large plastic containers with lids were popular, some participants opted for unconventional choices like metal basins and biscuit tins.

Here's how to participate:

1. Make sure your container meets the guidelines and is thoroughly cleaned before use.

Refer to the list below for more details.

2. Get a queue number from Cathay Cineplex JEM on Sep. 4, 2024.

3. Show your queue number at the Cinesnax counter between 1pm and 6pm and purchase a Medium Popcorn Combo (a medium popcorn and a regular soda) for S$10.

4. Fill your container to the brim with Signature Caramel Popcorn.

Some conditions to note:

Only one container is allowed per transaction.

The cinema will also only give a maximum of 3kg of popcorn per transaction.

More information can be found here.

Top images via Cathay Cineplexes and Livia Soh.