Back

Cat climbs into Toa Payoh laundromat dryer, gets trapped as user didn’t notice, rescued by SPCA

The customer using the dryer did not notice the cat while loading their laundry.

Seri Mazliana | August 24, 2024, 02:09 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A female cat in Toa Payoh got away with just bruises after getting trapped in a dryer at a laundromat on Aug. 21.

According to a post shared on the Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats' Facebook page on Aug. 23, the incident occurred at Block 4, Toa Payoh Lorong 7.

The cat, who is now under the care of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), was reportedly trapped for 10 minutes before it was let out.

Did not notice the cat was in the dryer

In the post, user Kai Xin AvDay, who is a cat feeder in the area, said that she was alerted to the incident at around 3:47pm via a text message from her neighbour.

The customers who were reportedly using the dryer did not notice the cat inside the dryer when they were putting in their laundry.

According to the user, they only noticed the cat when the dryer stopped after 10 minutes.

A video in the post showed the cat stumbling out of the dryer, visibly shaking as she made her way to a corner of the room.

Another 19-second video showed her panting and lying down on the floor in a corner of the laundromat.
The matter was immediately reported to the SPCA, according to the user.

It is believed that the cat was seeking warmth inside the dryer.

The user called on laundromat customers to check the washing machines and dryers before use and close the doors to the machines after use to prevent similar incidents from happening.

"Luckily the cat survived," the user wrote.

She also noted that she is not sure whether the cat had recently been abandoned or gone missing, as the feeders had not seen the cat in the area previously.

"Cat is now safe with the SPCA, no major injuries"

In response to Mothership queries, SPCA Executive Director Aarthi Sankar said the SPCA attended to the cat on Aug. 21 and that she is now safe with the organisation.

Sankar said CCTV footage showed the cat entering the dryer on her own, with no visible movement signalling her presence as the customer loaded up the dryer and set it in motion.

A physical examination revealed no major injuries besides bruises from tumbling around in the dryer.

The cat was cooled off under gentle air-conditioning to counter the effects of overheating.

"Had the cat been trapped for longer, she may have suffered more extensive bruising and burns, heatstroke, and even asphyxiation," Sankar added.

She expressed the SPCA's appreciation to the laundromat customer who promptly sought help upon discovering the cat.

She added that "swift" responses in such situations can "make the difference between life and death".

Sankar urged members of the public to always check inside large appliances at home or in public establishments before turning them on, as cats or other small animals may use them as places of shelter.

"They may be driven by curiosity or the desire for a warm and comfortable space. Because they are unaware of the danger, our vigilance plays a critical role in potentially saving their lives."

Top photos via Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats/Facebook

Korean man, 63, accused of buying almost 28,000 gold bars in S'pore with S$1.5 billion in criminal gains

He was handed 21 charges by a Singapore court on Aug. 23.

August 24, 2024, 09:00 PM

Man vapes openly in MRT train while leaning on doors, nearly falls when they open

He subsequently kept the device away.

August 24, 2024, 08:26 PM

POV: Waterbomb S'pore Day 1 with Kwon Eunbi, Jessi, Jay Park & more

The very first Waterbomb in Singapore.

August 24, 2024, 07:57 PM

Mercedes leaves quietly after hitting parked car in Upper Thomson, driver returns to remove notes about accident

Police investigations are ongoing.

August 24, 2024, 07:28 PM

S$1.30 to US$1: S'pore dollar hits 10-year high against US dollar after Federal Reserve says it will cut interest rates

Good time to get some greenbacks.

August 24, 2024, 07:26 PM

100 evacuated from Yishun HDB block after flat catches fire, PAB batteries the likely cause

An occupant from the burning unit evacuated before the SCDF arrived.

August 24, 2024, 04:56 PM

Deaths & injuries on S'pore roads on the rise in 1st half of 2024, many accidents involving elderly & motorcyclists

Stay safe.

August 24, 2024, 03:00 PM

Loud boom heard & felt across Perth following S'pore fighter jet training, RSAF apologises for alarm

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) Singapore said that the loud noise was "unexpected" as the F-15 was far out at sea.

August 24, 2024, 01:58 PM

Plastic surgery clinic in China accused of inducing intellectually disabled man, 19, to get S$6,800 breast implants

The implants have been removed, according to his mother.

August 24, 2024, 01:17 PM

Justin Bieber, 30, announces birth of 1st child with Hailey Bieber, 27

Congratulations.

August 24, 2024, 12:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.