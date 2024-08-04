Back

Cat stuck in Yishun Northpoint City mall rescued after 3 days

Still got 9 lives.

Julia Yee | August 04, 2024, 03:42 PM

A cat found itself in a bit of a pickle when it got stuck on a ledge in Yishun's Northpoint City mall.

Unsure of the cat's origins, a passerby uploaded a video of its predicament on the Singapore Missing Cats Facebook group, saying that she'd come across the animal on Aug. 1.

Screenshot from post on Singapore Missing Cats/Facebook

Spoiler: For those fearing for the cream-coloured cat, don't worry.

It has since been rescued, according to the mall.

The Facebook post highlighting its predicament is no longer publicly accessible.

Trapped

In the video, the cat, wearing a red collar indicating that it is likely someone's pet, was seen perched precariously on a narrow ledge.

Gif via Hong Qi Ming/Facebook

A Mothership reader said the cat was spotted on the third floor in the north wing of the mall.

She added that the glass panel behind which the cat was found was sealed, which added to the mystery as to how the cat got there in the first place.

A woman was heard saying that the cat had been stuck there for two days at the time of the recording.

The animal appeared at most mildly perturbed by its circumstances, although it did meow a few times when it saw people.

Image via Hong Qi Ming/Facebook

It then proceeded to rub its face against the wall on the side.

Gif via Hong Qi Ming/Facebook

Safe and sound

The reader said the relevant authorities were alerted to the case.

A comment left by the mall's official Facebook account provided an update on the morning of Aug. 2.

It said the cat had been rescued.

Screenshot on Facebook post

So the cat got to keep its nine lives.

Image via Hong Qi Ming/Facebook

Mothership understands that the cat is safe with the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS).

Top images via Hong Qi Ming/Facebook

