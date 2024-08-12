Carrie Wong provides glimpse of newly-bought penthouse

Singaporean actress Carrie Wong has hit a new milestone.

In an Instagram post on Aug. 11, she shared a series of photos and videos of her in her new penthouse, likely a condominium unit.

She can be seen following Chinese customs, like rolling a pineapple across her living room floor.

She also took pictures of fruits and huat kueh in her new home.

Her toy poodle, Gege, was also seen wearing a red costume with the characters "招财", which translates to "attract wealth".

Her new milestone was met with a lot of congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike.

Eagle-eyed online users will notice that the estate she showed in one photo is of Boon Keng.

Top photos via Carrie Wong