Carrie Wong provides glimpse of newly-bought penthouse

Singaporean actress Carrie Wong has hit a new milestone.
In an Instagram post on Aug. 11, she shared a series of photos and videos of her in her new penthouse, likely a condominium unit.
She can be seen following Chinese customs, like rolling a pineapple across her living room floor.
She also took pictures of fruits and huat kueh in her new home.
Her toy poodle, Gege, was also seen wearing a red costume with the characters "招财", which translates to "attract wealth".
Her new milestone was met with a lot of congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike.
Eagle-eyed online users will notice that the estate she showed in one photo is of Boon Keng.
Top photos via Carrie Wong
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.