Olympic gymnast hero Carlos Yulo granted lifetime 'Forever Flyer' status by Philippine Airlines

Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo has been treated as a national hero after clinching a historic two golds for his country at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

His latest honour?

Being granted a lifetime "Forever Flyer" status by national carrier Philippine Airlines, The Filipino Times reported.

The airline made this announcement in a Facebook post on Aug. 13.

Miles for life

With this new status, Yulo will receive 150,000 Mabuhay Miles annually for the rest of his life.

This is the most number of miles that can be credited to a single account each year.

These miles can be redeemed for flight tickets and other perks.

Yulo is the second athlete from the Philippines to clinch an Olympic gold, after weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.

The 24-year-old secured his two golds in the men’s gymnastics floor event and the men’s gymnastics vault event in Paris.

Yulo's fellow Olympians, boxers Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio, who each came away with bronze, were awarded 80,000 Mabuhay Miles per year.

The Philippines' four medals in Paris was the country's most successful Olympic campaign to date.

Other rewards for Yulo

Yulo stands to pocket 10 million pesos (S$231,000) for each of his gold medals under the law, on top of other incentives.

He got an additional 20 million pesos (S$462,060) from the Office of the President on Aug. 13, Rappler reported.

Yulo was also rewarded with a Congressional Medal of Excellence and more than 14 million pesos (S$323,164) from the Philippines' House of Representatives, Philippines News Agency reported.

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is among those who have pledged to give extra cash incentives to Yulo, according to GMA Network.

Yulo has also been gifted a fully furnished home in the capital city of Manila and has been offered a lifetime supply of food and drinks by various restaurants in the country.

A gastroenterologist has also extended him an offer for free consultations and colonoscopies for life.

