Mother of Filipino Olympic gymnast hero Carlos Yulo disapproves of his girlfriend

Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo, who clinched two gold medals for the Philippines, has addressed conflict and rift with his mother.

The conflict mainly centred around the gymnast's finances and love life.

Withdrew money without informing him

Posting on TikTok on Tuesday (Aug. 6), Yulo in Filipino alleged that his mother had previously withdrawn his prize money from his bank account, which she oversaw, without informing him.

His mother had claimed that the prize money he received from a tournament was 70,000 pesos (S$1,608), reported The Manila Times.

According to Yulo however, the prize money was supposed to be a six-figure amount.

The 24-year-old Olympic gold medalist said that he wouldn't have known his mother had received his prize money if he hadn't looked for them himself.

Never received incentives

"I have never received those incentives, and I never asked them for it," said Yulo.

"I have given up on it— it's no longer mine."

Yulo stressed that the problem is not the amount of money that was involved, but the fact that his mother was "hiding and handling it (the money) without [his] consent".

The gymnast added that he found out his mother had been "depleting" his money after he finally got his bank account.

"I have the bank statements showing the withdrawals she made," Yulo said.

Called Yulo's girlfriend a "red flag"

In a televised interview aired on Monday (Aug. 5) night, Yulo's mother admitted that she and the Olympic gold medalist were not on good terms.

Yulo's mother was also quick to admit that she was particularly not on good terms with Yulo's girlfriend, Chloe San Jose, whom she called a "red flag".

In response, Yulo in his video said that his mother judges San Jose solely on how she acts and dresses.

Yulo defended San Jose, saying that she grew up in Australia, which has a different culture from the Philippines.

Denied girlfriend was using him for money

He also denied his mother's implication that his girlfriend was using him for his money.

"Chloe has her own income," Yulo stressed. "Everything you see, whether it's her belongings or her travels here and there, is from her own earnings".

Yulo countered that all of his bank accounts were with his mother and that there had been instances where San Jose was supporting him instead.

Has forgiven mother

However, in the video, Yulo said that he had forgiven his mother a long time ago and expressed his hope for his mother to heal.

"Let's stop this and celebrate the sacrifices, achievements, and hard work of every Filipino athlete here in the Olympics," Yulo said.

Looking forward to welcoming him home: Yulo's mother

In a Facebook post dated Aug. 5, a lawyer representing Yulo's mother, "speak[ing] on her behalf", said that all statements attributed to her that are critical against Yulo are "untrue, fake, and mere products of imagination and fantasy".

"Mrs. Yulo and her family wish to assure the public that they share in the jubilation of the entire nation in the achievements of [Carlos Yulo] and look forward to welcoming him home," the post read.

"Son, I am sorry"

On Wednesday (Aug. 7), Yulo's mother in a press conference apologised to her son over their public feud.

"Son, I am sorry. I know others would think that I'm only speaking because of your success," she said, as quoted by The Manila Times.

"I am asking for your forgiveness because I'm just a mother that's only worried... You are already mature and you can make your own decisions. Our door is always open, whether you have money or not."

Top image via @c_edrielzxs/Instagram and @carlosedriel/TikTok.