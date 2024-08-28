Car rear-ends garbage truck at Somerset

A car rear-ended a garbage truck at Kramat Road on Aug. 24, 2024.

Photos and videos of the incident were later uploaded on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

Damage to the car

The images revealed significant damage to the car's front area, with the bonnet visibly crumpled from the impact.

Several police officers were present at the scene.

Meanwhile, the garbage truck appeared to have sustained no visible damage.

Comments

Comments on the post questioned how fast the driver must have been going to overlook a vehicle as large as the garbage truck.

Another comment noted that the incident happened near a blind spot — the bend before Supreme Hotel along Kramat Road.

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook