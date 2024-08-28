Back

Car rear-ends garbage truck at Somerset

Its bonnet was badly crumpled.

Khine Zin Htet | August 28, 2024, 12:56 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A car rear-ended a garbage truck at Kramat Road on Aug. 24, 2024.

Photos and videos of the incident were later uploaded on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

Photo via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook.

Damage to the car

The images revealed significant damage to the car's front area, with the bonnet visibly crumpled from the impact.

Photo via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook.

Several police officers were present at the scene.

Photo via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook.

Meanwhile, the garbage truck appeared to have sustained no visible damage.

Comments

Comments on the post questioned how fast the driver must have been going to overlook a vehicle as large as the garbage truck.

Another comment noted that the incident happened near a blind spot — the bend before Supreme Hotel along Kramat Road.

Photo via Google Maps.

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

80% of Forest City's commercial units in Johor sold within 1 hour of sales gallery launch

More than 60 per cent of the commercial unit buyers were local Malaysians and Singaporeans.

August 28, 2024, 11:40 AM

Charred body of man found after blaze outside Potong Pasir flat

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

August 28, 2024, 11:28 AM

Indian celebrity chef Varun Inamdar opens restaurant at Orchard

The chef has a million followers on Instagram.

August 28, 2024, 10:21 AM

Amazon S'pore raising Prime membership price from S$2.99 to S$4.99 per month

Amazon Singapore has launched a new annual S$49.90 subscription plan in lieu of paying S$4.99 per month.

August 28, 2024, 10:15 AM

McDonald's S'pore to launch Sweet BBQ McSpicy burgers on Aug. 29, 2024

Spicing up big time.

August 28, 2024, 09:19 AM

Bomb detonation in Johor triggers landslide, 2 policemen in ICU

They had been carrying out bomb disposal duties.

August 28, 2024, 09:08 AM

Man, 41, falls from Yishun block 9th floor ledge onto air pack, gets sent to hospital

The man fell onto the safety life air pack as it was being inflated.

August 28, 2024, 02:43 AM

Woman, 42, arrested in Bukit Batok for alleged import & sale of fake apparel, clothes worth over S$142,000 seized

Investigations are ongoing.

August 27, 2024, 10:58 PM

SIA flights between S'pore & Osaka cancelled due to typhoon approaching Japan

Flights to and from the Kansai International Airport on Aug. 28 are affected.

August 27, 2024, 10:25 PM

Get tickets for The Script's S'pore concert in Feb. 2025 from S$115 to S$195

You can be an attendee, don't wait for luck.

August 27, 2024, 08:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.