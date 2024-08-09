Car driver, 34, seen running red light at Bukit Batok & hitting motorcyclist, 31

A 31-year-old male motorcyclist was waiting for the traffic light to turn green at the junction of Bukit Batok Road and Pavillion Circle on Aug. 8 afternoon when a blue car rammed into him from behind.

As a result, the motorcyclist was thrown off his bike and rolled over the top of the car that struck him before landing on the road.

Several objects, believed to be the motorcyclist's belongings and parts of his motorcycle, were scattered on the road.

Accident caught on camera

The accident was captured by the dashboard camera of a vehicle near the junction.

The footage was uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

The video showed a bus waiting beside the motorcycle.

After the motorcycle was hit, a person, believed to be the bus driver, alighted from the bus to check on its exterior.

In a photo uploaded by an onlooker to Telegram group SGRoad Blocks/Traffic News, a man, believed to be the motorcyclist, could be seen lying on his side in the middle of the road.

Six individuals were present at the scene, including a woman and a police officer who were attending to the motorcyclist.

In another photo, two police officers could be seen conducting investigations as a man, who appeared to be speaking on the phone, walked towards the side of the road.

Car driver arrested, investigations ongoing

The Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the accident at around 4:20pm on Aug. 8.

The motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the National University Hospital (NUH).

The car driver, a 34-year-old male, was arrested for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook & SGRoad Blocks/Traffic News/Telegram