Back

Car driver, 34, seen running red light at Bukit Batok & hitting motorcyclist, 31

The motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Winnie Li | August 09, 2024, 02:58 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 31-year-old male motorcyclist was waiting for the traffic light to turn green at the junction of Bukit Batok Road and Pavillion Circle on Aug. 8 afternoon when a blue car rammed into him from behind.

Video via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

As a result, the motorcyclist was thrown off his bike and rolled over the top of the car that struck him before landing on the road.

Several objects, believed to be the motorcyclist's belongings and parts of his motorcycle, were scattered on the road.

Accident caught on camera

The accident was captured by the dashboard camera of a vehicle near the junction.

The footage was uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

The video showed a bus waiting beside the motorcycle.

After the motorcycle was hit, a person, believed to be the bus driver, alighted from the bus to check on its exterior.

In a photo uploaded by an onlooker to Telegram group SGRoad Blocks/Traffic News, a man, believed to be the motorcyclist, could be seen lying on his side in the middle of the road.

Six individuals were present at the scene, including a woman and a police officer who were attending to the motorcyclist.

In another photo, two police officers could be seen conducting investigations as a man, who appeared to be speaking on the phone, walked towards the side of the road.

Photo via SGRoad Blocks/Traffic News/Telegram

Car driver arrested, investigations ongoing

The Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the accident at around 4:20pm on Aug. 8.

The motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the National University Hospital (NUH).

The car driver, a 34-year-old male, was arrested for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook & SGRoad Blocks/Traffic News/Telegram

Ex-Pres. Halimah Yacob talks up Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's interim leader

Yunus won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his work in microfinance.

August 09, 2024, 12:18 AM

More than 100 people gather in support of S'pore's Max Maeder for Olympics kitefoiling finals

TO THE MAX.

August 08, 2024, 09:47 PM

M'sia man, 31, charged with kidnapping, illegal confinement & sexual abuse of Johor girl, 6

He had all 15 charges read to him in Mandarin.

August 08, 2024, 07:51 PM

Bounce with bubbles & meet ‘National Day baby’ zebra shark at Resorts World Sentosa in Aug. 2024

Ignite your Singapore spirit.

August 08, 2024, 07:18 PM

'We are in this together': PM Wong talks about a better S'pore in his 1st National Day message

Not alone.

August 08, 2024, 06:59 PM

7.1 earthquake strikes southern Japan, tsunami warnings issued

Items were seen shattered due to the earthquake.

August 08, 2024, 06:44 PM

Old Chang Kee does new S$2 mozzarella cheese & kaya puff for 59th National Day

The filling is reminiscent of salted egg yolk sauce.

August 08, 2024, 06:44 PM

Car in Woodlands ends up in canal, driver, 68, gets sent to hospital

A witness said the car almost rammed into migrant workers who were resting on a grass patch near the canal.

August 08, 2024, 06:39 PM

2 men & 1 woman, aged 44-61, injured in van & taxi collision in Choa Chu Kang

Investigations are ongoing.

August 08, 2024, 06:28 PM

S'porean footballer Danelle Tan, 19, joins Australia's A-League Women club Brisbane Roar

You're gonna hear her roar.

August 08, 2024, 06:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.