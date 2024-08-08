Cyclist in front of car on 2nd lane along Clementi Road gets run over

A car hit and mounted a cyclist at the junction of Clementi Road and Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

This occurred after the vehicle moved off from a stationary position when the traffic lights turned green.

The person riding the bicycle was right in front of the car before being run over.

The incident was caught on the in-vehicle cameras of a vehicle on the road at that time, and footage was shared online.

What videos showed

The video showed the vehicles on the road moving off as the traffic lights turned green.

The cyclist, who was on the second left-most lane right in front of an orange car, began pedalling to move off as well.

However, about 6 seconds after moving forward, the car hit the cyclist, causing the cyclist to fall over.

The car appeared to mount the bicycle and cyclist.

The footage derived from the rear in-vehicle camera showed the cyclist on the ground and the bicycle under the bonnet of the car.

The driver of the car got out of the vehicle to attend to the cyclist.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a road traffic accident at the junction of Clementi Road and AYE on Aug. 7 at about 6pm.

SCDF assessed a person for minor injuries, and the person declined to be sent to the hospital.

Responses

Responses to the video highlighted that the cyclist was not riding on the left-most lane and did not keep to the left.

Other commenters mused how the driver could not have seen the cyclist when the rider did not seem to be in a blind spot.

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante