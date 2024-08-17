Back

Car engulfed in flames at Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 & 2 junction, explosions heard

Oh no.

Julia Yee | August 17, 2024, 05:43 PM

Fire engulfed a car in Ang Mo Kio on Aug. 16, 2024.

An eyewitness in the area recorded footage of the incident, which showed the flames becoming larger.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that the fire broke out at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and 2.

They were alerted to the incident at about 1pm.

Car goes up in flames

One video showed the front part of the car in flames.

The vehicle's exterior had been charred by then.

Gif via @mdfaisa1/TikTok

The flames gradually grew larger to consume the entire car and the surrounding road.

Gif via @mdfaisa1/TikTok

Smoke billowed out from the fire as other cars continued to drive by.

Image via @mdfaisa1/TikTok

Sounds of explosions could be heard in the video.

The vehicle was unoccupied then.

No injuries

Two fire engines soon arrived at the scene.

SCDF confirmed that the fire involved the engine compartment of the car, though its cause is still under investigation.

SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet.

Image via @mdfaisa1/TikTok

There were no reported injuries.

Top images via @mdfaisa1/TikTok

