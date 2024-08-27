Car breaks central divider in Simei & crashes into bus stop

A car broke a central divider in Simei and crashed into a bus stop on the afternoon of Aug. 26.

A video shared to the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page showed that a white Hyundai had mounted the kerb at the bus stop and collided with one of its bollards.

According to the video's caption, this happened at around 5:20pm.

The car's left front bumper appeared to be damaged, and its hood had popped open.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police personnel were at the scene.

The left most lane of the road was also cordoned off.

Based on the surroundings, this happened opposite the Melville Park condominium in Simei.

A user commenting on the post claimed that the white car had crashed through the road's central divider at around 4:30pm.

He said he saw paramedics and police knocking on the driver's door.

At 5:20pm, when driving past, he saw that the car had crashed into the bus stop.

Railing broken, pieces scattered on road

The aftermath of the accident was also captured in another video posted to the SG Cars Facebook page.

A section of the road's central divider had been broken clean off.

Broken pieces of the railing and other debris were scattered on the road.

At least seven SCDF rescue personnel were seen at the scene.

One was unfolding a stretcher.

Another could be seen picking up a chunk of the car’s front bumper and moving it onto the road divider.

"An eyewitness saw SCDF dislodging the body from the car before putting it on the stretcher," the video's caption read.

Driver, 53, sent to hospital

Police and SCDF confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the incident on Aug. 26 at about 4:35pm.

Police said that it involved two cars, along Simei Road towards Upper Changi Road East.

A 53-year-old male driver was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

SCDF confirmed that he was sent to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

