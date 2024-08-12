S’pore man, 24, finds his true calling out at sea

Not many people find their true calling in life.

For Dominic Pransath Joseph, 24, he knew that the sea had been calling out to him since he was a young boy.

The son of Captain Joseph Rozariyah, Dominic often heard stories of his parents sailing all over the world when he was growing up.

Back then, it was also common for crew members to bring their spouses on board during voyages, and his parents even had their honeymoon onboard a ship.

The clincher came when Dominic was serving national service.

His elder brother, Gerald Kishen Joseph, 31, joined the seafaring industry then.

During weekends, he would call home and share how much he enjoyed his life on board, as well as the places he explored on shore leave.

Although some weeks were tiring, Gerald would say that there was no other job he’d rather do.

That solidified Dominic’s decision to follow in his brother’s and father’s footsteps.

Tough out at sea

Although family was his main motivation for joining the industry, it became increasingly hard to keep in touch with them once he started seafaring.

For one, Gerald and Dominic never sail on the same vessels.

“Normally when I’m back, Gerald is sailing, and when I am sailing, he is back,” Dominic said.

Dominic also said that a life out at sea can be a lonely one.

“I do feel homesick at times, and I do call back home when I can,” he said.

However, even reminders of home can feel too much at times.

“Sometimes it’s just that I do not want to think about it, work is too much,” he said.

He added that he is immensely grateful for having an understanding family.

‘Family’ at sea

During times like these, he relies on the family he has found out at sea.

“I rely a lot on the crew that I am sailing with, as we are all sailing on his ‘tin can’ together,” he said.

His girlfriend has also been a huge source of support when he is away, giving him letters to be opened and read during different legs of his journey.

It gives him the boost to carry on, and encourages him to return home safely, he added.

“It is difficult being a partner of a seafarer, and I’m grateful for my partner being very understanding and supportive of my job.”

The most beautiful thing

Dominic said that on his maiden voyage, he vividly remembered watching the night sky over the Atlantic Ocean on his first night out.

He saw everything.

He said: “When I say ‘everything’, I mean it, all the stars twinkling, nothing but the sound over the waves and the ship’s vibration.”

Nothing would ever come close to the beauty of the sky that night.

Tripartite Maritime Training Awards

Established in 2009, the Tripartite Maritime Training Awards (TMTA), supported by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), provides opportunities for adults to find their place in the maritime industry.

It also equips graduates with the latest skills and knowledge to perform and tackle the evolving maritime industry.

Dominic said that TMTA helped in giving him a fresh and new perspective on the industry.

From the start, he aimed to become a captain, like his father.

The programme consistently encouraged him to chase his dreams, and brought professionals from the field to inspire and mentor the cadets.

Some lecturers were blunt, and would not sugarcoat the fact that life out at sea was hard.

However, Dominic appreciated their realism and practicality.

It helped the cadets to understand the amount of professionalism required of them, he said.

Despite the challenges and the many nights away from home, Dominic thinks that there are many things that make life as a seafarer worthwhile.

Being surrounded by found family, getting to see where the sky meets the sea, and armed with the knowledge that the seafaring experience gained would eventually lead him towards a fulfilling career pathway at sea as well as onshore, he thinks that he has found his true calling in life.

The upcoming intake for the TMTA (Engine) programme is on Nov. 1, 2024.

Find out more about the TMTA here.

This article is sponsored by the Singapore Maritime Officers’ Union.

Top photo via Dominic.