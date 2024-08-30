Earn a chance (or double it) to win business class tickets to Morocco in Sep. 2024

Are you tired of the concrete jungle in Singapore and craving a change of scenery?

Imagine gazing out in epic deserts and stunning beaches — sounds tempting, right?

What if you could boost your chances of jetting off to a dream destination across the globe by sharing your flight information with your friends and family?

Let me introduce you to the Great Changi Appscapade giveaway on the Changi App.

This September, Changi Airport Group's monthly draw will award one lucky winner to four business class flight tickets on Emirates to Morocco.

With Changi App’s new feature, sharing your flight details is easier than ever, and it could earn you an extra chance in the giveaway.

Morocco awaits with its breathtaking beaches, sweeping deserts, and rich history.

You could enjoy a mix of both culture and nature with the vast options the kingdom has to offer.

If you want to make Morocco your next holiday destination, here’s how you can enter the giveaway:

How to Enter:

1. Save Your Departure Flight on the Changi App

To participate, you must first save a departure flight from Changi Airport on the Changi App.

Open the app and save your flight at least 24 hours before your departure time.

2. Scan Your Boarding Pass

On the day of your departure, validate your entry for the giveaway by scanning your boarding pass using the Changi App.

Each flight saved on the Changi App earns you a chance to win.

Once you save your flight, you can also stand to win an instant prize by playing a game on the Changi App.

Double your chances

Increase your chances of winning by sharing your flight with your friends and/or family.

1. Share the flight details with your family and/or friends who will also be travelling on the same flight and remind them to save their flight on the app too.

2. Once they save the flight, both of you will receive an extra chance in the month’s lucky draw.

Once they click “Got it”, they will be redirected to save the flight, where both of you receive the extra chances.

Do note however that regardless of the number of people you share the flight with, you can only earn an additional chance per flight.

It’s that easy.

About the Changi App

Beyond the giveaway, the Changi App is a handy tool for accessing key flight information.

It’s useful to both travellers and their loved ones.

By saving flights, you can receive real-time updates on gate changes, delays, cancellations, and more.

Download the Changi App today and find out more about the Great Changi Appscapade here.

This sponsored article by Changi Airport Group gave this writer a travel bug.

Top photos by Changi App, Sergey Pesterev on Unsplash , zakariae daoui on Unsplash, Toa Heftiba on Unsplash, and Visit Morocco.